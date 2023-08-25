Hastings High’s football game with Gretna East was suspended going into the fourth quarter Friday due to the lightning storm in Hastings and vicinity.
Play will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field. The game will resume at the start of the fourth quarter, with HHS owning a 17-7 lead. Hastings had ball possession when the game was suspended.
Lightning protocol mandates that a game is to be delayed for 30 minutes once lightning is seen. If lightning continues, the clock will reset for another 30 minutes. It was uncertain as to how many delays might occur.
“We kind of left it up to them (Gretna East). They didn’t want to stick around for that. They said they’d be willing to come back,” said Hastings High football coach Charlie Shoemaker.
The game is the season opener for both teams. Gretna East, a new school, is playing its first-ever varsity football game.
Gretna East, known as the Griffins, got on the scoreboard in the first quarter by marching on a 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive and extra point. The touchdown play was a 25-yard pass.
The Tigers bounced right back. They knotted the contest at 7-all by orchestrating a 13-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped by Naz Robinson’s 1-yard TD and Chance Vertin’s extra point.
Hasting took a 10-7 when Vertin knocked through a 30-yard field goal eight minutes before halftime.
Vertin is also performing well from his defensive end position. He has knocked down two passes.
HHS lengthened its lead to 17-7 late in the third quarter when Kooper Kohl scooped up a Gretna East fumble and outran everybody 75 yards into the end zone.Vertin followed with the extra-point kick.
Tiger halfback Naz Robinson is playing a big part for HHS’ offense. He has totaled 94 rushing yards on 20 carries to go along with his touchdown run.
During the Tigers’ first scoring drive, Robinson helped lead the charge with six carries for 38 yards.
HHS quarterback Tucker Synek has completed 10 of 17 passes for 54 yards. Keithen Krings has four catches for 24 yards. At one point, Krings caught four consecutive passes. Kohl caught the Tigers first three receptions totaling 15 yards.
The Tiger defense has allowed just 59 rushing yards and 50 passing yards.
“Defensively we’re doing a lot of good things. Offensively, we’re doing a lot of good things. Just making too many mistakes, getting into some bad downs and things like that,” Shoemaker said. “We had a couple of nice drives and put points on the board. That was crucial. We will just come out and grind it out and see what we can do. We just need to play a little bit better. If we do that, we will be fine.”
Hastings lost a chance to score again later in the second quarter. But the Tigers shot themselves in the football by committing three straight penalties totaling 25 yards.
HHS had driven to the Griffins’ 33 yard line when the rash of penalties began. Later in the drive, Hastings muffed a punt long-snap that gave Gretna East the ball at the Tiger 37. But the Griffins could muster only two yards before punting.