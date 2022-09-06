It’s been a busy start to the season for the Hastings volleyball team, as Tuesday’s match against Grand Island marked the ninth in just 13 days.
The Tigers, who graduated six seniors that made up the bulk of the offensive production from last year, have experienced some growing pains over the first eight matches of the season, but the coaching staff has been encouraged with what it has seen.
It was a similar story Tuesday against the Islanders. Hastings struggled in the first greatly in the first set, but the Tigers cleaned up some things and kept pace with GI for the majority of the following two sets. Though HHS lost the match 25-6, 25-17, 25-20, assistant coach Stephanie Story was proud of the effort her girls put forward.
“Even though we didn’t ultimately get it done, we’re seeing that growth,” Story said.
The Tigers started slow, scoring just six points in the opening set. Only once did Hastings put together consecutive points in the frame; meanwhile, the Islanders racked up 11 kills, two blocks and four aces.
However, HHS played much better in the next two sets, playing more aggressively on offense and more effectively on defense. Hastings was step-for-step alongside Grand Island in the second; the Islanders’ lead was just 15-14 before they won 10 of the final 13 points.
“Our mental game has gotten stronger; I think that’s one thing we’ve been trying to work on as a culture. You could definitely see that (Tuesday),” Story said. “Every time they came in for timeouts, they were communicating and figuring out game plans. That was the biggest difference; they leaned on each other to make a game plan and find success.”
The third set saw Hastings take its first lead of the match. The Tigers won four of the first six points in the frame for a 4-2 lead. Later in the match, Hastings scored three straight points to tie the set at 19-apiece. The two teams traded points, but Grand Island scored the final five points to clinch the match.
One aspect that plagued the Tigers in the final two sets was serving. Failed serves accounted for seven of Hastings’ 15 errors in the two sets. In the third set, three of HHS’ first nine serves were into the net or out of play.
Story said those service miscues were uncharacteristic of her team.
“This was not our night serving,” Story said. “It was not a good reflection of our serving. That’s something we worked on all summer. It definitely hurt us, but it’s very much unlike us. So, I was surprised to see that.”
On the other side of the net, the service line was a weapon for the Islanders, who tallied 11 ace serves in the match. Tia Traudt and Lauren Taylor both led GI with four aces each.
The two Islanders connected plenty on the attack throughout the match. Sixteen of Taylor’s assists came on kills from Traudt. Haedyn Hoos was another offensivie threat to the Tigers, as she finished the match with 12 kills. Story said Traudt and Hoos make for a tough duo to defend.
Rachel Rowe and Carlie Beckby both recorded a team-high four kills for the Tigers. Hastings had seven players record a kill in the match. Mary Howie tallied 14 assists on the night, while Eli Robbins totaled two ace serves.
The first two weeks of the season have been a whirlwind for a Tiger team that is still learning as it goes. Hastings will have nine days before it returns to the court for a match with Holdrege. Story said that time in between matches will be very beneficial for the squad.
“This break is going to be huge for us,” the HHS coach said. “(The girls) are very much aware of those things we need to work on, so we’re going to hit those hard. We’re going to be able to reflect on film and apply it to real life. We’re going to have the time to do that and practice it more than if we had just one short day in between games.”
Hastings played Holdrege on Saturday, taking two of three sets from the Dusters. But Story wants to make sure her team still comes out with intensity when it faces Holdrege again on Sept. 15.
“(Holdrege) is going to come out ready for us and firing for us. We can’t go into that lightly or thinking, ‘We won so we’re going to just do it again,’ “ she said. “I definitely think we can get it again, but we’ll have to come out ready. It’ll be a good game to put all these things we’re going to work on to the test.”
Grand Island (3-2).....25 25 25
Hastings (4-5)............6 17 20
Grand Island (kills-aces-blocks)
Tia Traudt 16-4-0, Haedyn Hoos 12-2-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-1-0, Lauren Taylor 1-4-0, Rylie Huff 3-0-1, Kaiden Dahmer 2-0-1, Keira Jones 1-0-3. Total: 35-11-5.
Assists — Taylor 30.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Kori Curtis 2-0-0, Addyson Hermes 1-0-1, Eli Robbins 3-2-0, Rachel Rowe 4-0-0, Mary Howie 1-0-0, Carlie Beckby 4-1-0, Shaylee Knott 1-0-0. Totals: 16-3-1.
Assists — Howie 14.