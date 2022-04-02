The friendly confines of Duncan Field were extra-friendly for Lincoln East on Saturday.
The No. 3 Spartans (9-0) ripped off 18 runs on 16 hits to down Hastings High 18-3 in a mercy rule, five-inning contest.
The visitors pitched a tent in Duncan's spacious outfield, speckling the greening grass with six extra-base hits, including two triples and an inside-the-park home run.
"Pitchers today were getting behind hitters and then we were just letting them steal and letting mistakes compound for big innings," Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said.
East scored 13 runs between the third and fourth frames. The Spartans capitalized on a throwing error in the third inning on a squeeze attempt that unloaded the bases. Then, Jaelyn Welch cleared the bases with a double in the fourth and Ryan Clementi roped a ball that reached the scoreboard sitting in play in right field for a two-run round-tripper.
The Tigers (2-6) trailed just 3-1 before the fateful middle frames.
Evan Rust's leadoff single in the first inning proved fruitful when Daeton Espino bunted him home. But East starter Chase Nelson retired the next seven Hastings batters in order before his five-strikeout day was done.
Hastings starter Brady Hamburger was clubbed for nine runs (five earned) on eight hits and took the loss. Reliever Joe Hoffman surrendered seven runs (all earned) on six hits and Nolan Hyde two runs on three hits.
No Spartan on Saturday struck out.
Rust finished 2-for-3 for the Tigers, who were 9-0 winners Friday night at No. 6 Ralston. He singled in Elijah Johnson in the home half of the fifth.
Cameron Brumbaugh plated Landon Hinrichs on a groundout.
This story will be updated in Monday's Tribune.
East (9-0)..................306 72x x — 18 16 0
Hastings (2-6)............100 02x x — 3 5 2
WP — Chase Nelson. LP — Brady Hamburger.
2B — E, AJ Evasco, Cooper Erikson, Jaelyn Welch.
3B — E, Garrett Springer, Jalen Worthley.
HR — E, Ryan Clementi.