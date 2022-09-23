LEXINGTON — Hastings High can breathe a sigh of relief now. The monkey of a potentially winless season is off the Tigers' back.
That, thanks to a 21-14 come-from-behind win Friday night in a battle of 0-for teams.
LEXINGTON — Hastings High can breathe a sigh of relief now. The monkey of a potentially winless season is off the Tigers' back.
That, thanks to a 21-14 come-from-behind win Friday night in a battle of 0-for teams.
The Tigers (1-4) clinched their first win of the season in overtime over the Minutemen after a furious comeback that saw HHS erase a 14-0 deficit in the fourth quarter.
After Lexington (0-5) doubled its lead with a Daven Naylor 85-yard touchdown pass to Jase Carpenter in the fourth, Hastings answered.
Tucker Synek ran in an 8 yard touchdown on the ninth play of an 80-yard drive that lasted two minutes and 37 seconds.
Later, Synek connected with Kooper Kohl for a 32-yard TD that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
On the second play of the extra period, Hastings' Naz Robinson carried in a 2 yard score, which turned out to be the game-winner.
The Tigers' defense then recorded a fourth down stop to seal their first win.
Class B 🏈 FINAL (OT): Hastings 21 Lexington 14The @HastingsTigers come back from down 14 in the 4th quarter to win it on the road in OT!! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/zFAYHKDibI— NCN Sports Now (@NCNSports) September 24, 2022
Hastings (1-4)...............0 0 0 14 7 — 21
Lexington (0-5)..............0 7 0 7 0 — 14
L — Daven Naylor pass to Jase Carpenter for 28 yard TD (XP Good)
L — Naylor pass to Carpenter for 85 yard TD (XP Good)
H — Tucker Synek 8 yard TD Run (XP good)
H — Synek pas to Kooper Kohl for 32 yard TD (XP Good)
H — Naz Robinson 2 yard TD run (XP Good)