Kohl run TD.jpg
Hastings High's Kooper Kohl reaches for the end zone during the Tigers' game at Lexington Friday night. Kohl had a 32-yard receiving touchdown that tied the game late in the fourth and sent it to overtime, where HHS won 21-14.

 Steve Zerr/Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — Hastings High can breathe a sigh of relief now. The monkey of a potentially winless season is off the Tigers' back.

That, thanks to a 21-14 come-from-behind win Friday night in a battle of 0-for teams.

