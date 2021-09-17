Two weeks into the season, the Hastings volleyball team has already played 12 matches, but none of them have been in front of the home crowd. On Thursday, the Tigers were finally at home in the jungle, and they did not disappoint.
HHS was in complete control in the first two sets, giving the Hastings faithful plenty to cheer about. And those same fans rallied around their team in the fourth set when the drama started settling in, as HHS overcame a 17-12 deficit to clinch the match 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21.
“We’ve been waiting two weeks to play at home,” said Hastings head coach Allison Soucie. “We were so excited to have our crowd here just to see what we’re about. They see our results but they don’t see us in person. So, it was nice having the home crowd and really starting us on a roll and knowing what Tiger Volleyball is about now and what we’re about...It was nice to have the support from the fans.”
Soucie has a solid group of seniors to work with in her first year as head coach. The Tigers have seven seniors on the team, and Soucie said all of them make various contributions to help the team.
“This is their team,” Soucie said of her senior class. “I’m making sure this is their team, not my team. They set the pace, they set the goals, and they set what this team is about. It’s a huge presence because they’re the ones that drive everyone into it.”
Those seniors were excited to finally get the chance to play in their final home opener of the careers. And they fed off the energy from the home crowd. HHS quickly took a 10-2 lead in the opening set, thanks to a big service run from senior Madalynn Hilgendorf, who served in eight straight points for the home squad.
During the run, Hilgendorf racked up four ace serves, setting the stage for things to come; the Tigers tallied 16 aces on the night. Soucie said that aspect of HHS’ gameplay was a big reason the team was able to take a two-set advantage.
“We really focused on serving this week. We had to serve tough and we had to serve them wide and really take them out of play,” Soucie said. “I thought the serving was great the first two sets; I think we got a little relaxed that third set and had too many errors and never got into a flow.”
In almost a mirror image of the first set, Hastings used big runs to build up a 21-12 lead in the second frame, en route to another set win. The Tigers were eying a sweep in the third, but the Dusters were not going to make it easy. Holdrege fell behind 11-5 only to tie the set at 11. Then, HHS scored four straight points only to give up four consecutive for another tie at 15-all.
The Tigers held a 21-20 lead, but errors on four of the next five points gave Holdrege the win.
“I think we just got comfortable knowing we had two sets behind us, and we just started making errors,” the HHS coach said. “Honestly, it was error after error after error. We kind of let that get the best of us.”
The fourth and final set was a roller coaster of emotions for both teams. Hastings jumped out to a strong 8-3 lead, but soon found itself trailing 19-14. With the Dusters possessing most of the momentum, the Tigers dug themselves out of the deficit with seven straight points, taking a 21-19 lead.
“They kept fighting towards the end,” Soucie said. “It got more mental and more emotional that game...We just didn’t control the set like we did the first two.”
Katelyn Shaw hammered home the match’s final kill on an assists from Camaron Pfeifer, clinching HHS’ fifth win of the season.
Hilgendorf led the team with nine kills while Pfeifer added eight. Karsyn Cress, Carley Norlen, and Shaw all finished the match with six kills each. Shaw added a team-high five aces, while Pfeifer and Charli Coil totaled 19 and 18 assists, respectively.
Hastings started the season losing six of its first seven matches, but since the calendar flipped to September the team has been on a bit of a run. The Tigers are now 4-2 during that stretch, with the two losses coming to unbeaten Broken Bow and Class A foe Grand Island.
HHS will be back in action Saturday in the Central City tournament.
Holdrege (3-6).............15 18 25 21
Hastings (5-8)..............25 25 22 25
Holdrege (kills-aces-blocks)
Lorna Weides 0-0-0, Megan Belgum 9-2-1, Bradie Medina 5-0-0, Brooklyn Berney 1-1-0, Avery Huribert 4-0-2, Mallory Pfeifer 2-0-2, McKenna Ortgiesen 7-0-3. Totals: 28-3-8.
Assists — Pfeifer 25, Berney 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Charli Coil 1-1-0, Carley Norlen 10-1-0, Camaron Pfeifer 8-2-1, Karsyn Cress 6-0-0, Madalynn Hilgendorf 9-4-0, Katelyn Shaw 6-5-0, Lainey Benson 0-1-0, Nevaeh Morrow 0-1-0, Elianna Robbins 4-0-1. Totals: 45-16-2.
Assists — Coil 18, Pfeifer 19, Hilgendorf 1, Shaw 1, Benson 2, Morrow 3.