OMAHA — The postseason means hunting season for the Hastings wrestling team. And after devouring the competition on day one of the state tournament, the Tigers are hungry for more heading into the pivotal semifinal round on Friday, with six grapplers eyeing a shot at the finals.
"We won the matches that we figured we were favored in. We wish we would have punched a couple more in, but six is very good to get to the semis," said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. "We'll need those other guys to wrestle back (Friday), but all in all (Thursday) was a good day."
Hastings had six wrestlers open the tourney 2-0 and advance to the semifinals. That total ties HHS with Bennington, which ended the first day atop the team standings with 63 1/2 points. Hastings is second with 58 points.
Adding to the drama, three of Friday's semifinal matchups will feature a Hastings vs. Bennington bout.
"A lot of them have been here before; they kind of know what it's like (Friday night)," Laux said. "They've been relaxed. Now, they have a job to do...I think our guys will be ready (Friday)."
Hastings three unbeaten wrestlers going into the tournament remained that way after day one. Landon Weidner cruised to the 152-pound semis with a tech fall and a 6-2 decision which was never in doubt. Braiden Kort was 2-0 at 126 pounds, and Jett Samuelson (160) had a pin in the first round before recording a takedown for a sudden victory in the quarterfinals.
Samuelson said the Tigers' conditioning during practice prepares them for overtime matches, which is why he was confident when the match was tied after the third period.
"Our coach always preaches to us, 'What do you have in the tank, when it comes down to it?' I had that voice in my head, and I knew I was going to have to find a way to grind, dig deep and find a way to win the match," he said.
Eight of the Tigers' nine qualifiers advanced to the quarterfinals, with only two wrestlers falling from there to the consolation rounds.
Samuelson said it's a big confidence booster to get that many wrestlers to the semifinal round.
"Even those guys that didn't make it to the semifinals know they have a big part (Saturday) in the wrestle-backs, trying to give us as many team points as possible. But it's huge that we got so many guys through," he said.
Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), and Elijah Johnson (138) also advanced to the semifinals. Brumbaugh edged out Broken Bow's Chauncey Watson, who was 44-5 heading into the match, with a 1-0 victory. Anderson moved on with an 18-2 tech fall in the quarters, and Johnson won via 10-5 decision.
Anderson, Brumbaugh, and Johnson will all face Bennington wrestlers in the semifinals on Friday.
Samuelson fell one point shy of reaching the state championship match last season. The Tigers' 160-pounder feels more prepared this season, but he knows those butterflies will still be in his stomach as the semifinals draw nearer.
"It's great to be back here. I was here last year, but it didn't end the way I wanted it to. I'm just hoping I can move on to the finals on Saturday," Samuelson said. "I'm just trying to enjoy everything, take it all in. I know this is my last ride, but I know I'll be getting those jitters."
Fantastic freshmen (subhead)
Minden hosted one of the toughest districts in the state, and a lot of the talk at the state tournament circled around the fantastic seasons put up by the Whippets' freshman duo of Robert Nelson and Orrin Kuehn.
Both grapplers turned heads as they made their state tournament debuts Thursday, as both advanced to Friday's semifinals in their respective weight classes.
"It just means all the work I've been doing this season has paid off. The big stage, I wasn't scared; I wasn't nervous. I was ready to go," Kuehn said. "I was just happy I won. One more match until the finals, baby."
In the first round, Kuehn outlasted two-time medalist Gavin Dozier of Boone Central, holding on to capture a double overtime victory. The drama continued in the quarterfinals, when Kuehn went into the third period tied with Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo, who had just three losses all year.
But Kuehn was able to get a three-point near-fall from top position to start the third period, holding on for a 3-2 decision.
"I knew I could turn him on top. That was the plan the whole time, and it worked to perfection," the Whippets' 132-pounder said.
Nelson improved to 40-12 after recording a pair of decisions en route to the semifinals in the 120-pound weight class. In both victories, Nelson took the lead in the final period of the match.
Against Daven Naylor of Lexington in the quarterfinals, Nelson turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 win after recording a takedown with 36 seconds left in the match.
Awaiting Nelson in the 120-pound semifinals will be Connor Ritonya of Bennington, who has a record of 51-3 this season. Ritonya placed sixth last season, while Kuehn's semifinals opponent, Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells, is a two-time medalist.
Kuehn and Wells have met twice this season, with Wells winning by one point in both matches.
Both Nelson and Kuehn are hoping to continue their wild postseason run in the finals, but they're thrilled to have already clinched a spot on the medal stand in their freshman seasons.
"I thought I had a good side," Kuehn said of his draw. "I kept my weight down all week — last week it was bad. I just came out here and did what I did best."
Patriots gear for wrestlebacks (subhead)
Adams Central had two of its three state qualifiers advance to the quarterfinals, but neither was able to clinch a spot in the semis. Returning state qualifier Tyler Pavelka (285) and Kayleb Saurer (145) both started the day 1-0 — Saurer recorded a 17-5 major decision and Pavelka a third-period pin.
But both ran into tough quarterfinal opponents, sending each to join teammate Justin Barbee (126) in the consolation rounds.
Pavelka's opponent in the semis, Neil Hartman of Concordia/DC West, was a two-time medalist and improved to 45-4 on the year. Meanwhile, Saurer lost a 9-0 major decision to Chadron's Quinn Bailey, who is now 44-4 as a freshman.
Justin Barbee dropped his first-round matchup to Kyler Lauridsen, a Bennington freshman that is 41-2 this season.
First round
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (35-7), Hastings, def Daylen Naylor (31-9), Lexington; 4-3
113 — Hunter Anderson (39-6), Hastings, pinned Riley Jensen (22-15), Concordia/DC West; 1:55
120 — Tucker Adams (31-14), Hastings, UTB Cash Duncan (39-8), Seward; 3-2
120 — Robert Nelson (38-12), Minden, dec. Carlos Prados (27-9), Nebraska City; 5-3
126 — Kyler Lauridsen (39-2), Bennington, pinned Justin Barbee (29-22), Adams Central; 2:43
126 — Braiden Kort (46-0), Hastings, maj. dec. Cesar Cano (13-12), Lexington; 11-2
132 — Orrin Kuehn (39-9), Minden, TB Gavin Dozier (36-7), Boone Central; 2-1
138 — Elijah Johnson (34-14), Hastings, pinned Andres Pro (28-16), Nebraska City; 3:46
145 — Quinn Bailey (42-4), Chadron, maj. dec. Blake Kile (33-14), Hastings; 9-0
145 — Kayleb Saurer (38-7), Adams Central, maj. dec. Hunter Anderson (33-26), Bennington; 17-5
152 — Caden Corcoran (31-4), Ralston, dec. Evan Smith (44-11), Minden; 7-0
152 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings, tech fall Kayden Jensen (38-8), Concordia/DC West; 17-2
160 — Jett Samuelson (39-0), Hastings, pinned Matthew Zitek (22-17), Plattsmouth; 1:57
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (25-15), Minden, pinned Brandon Lavender (15-9), Ralston; 4:17
195 — Cal Wells (37-14), Broken Bow, dec. Braxton Janda (35-19), Minden; 8-6
195 — Oaklyn Smith (28-10), Hastings, pinned Sean Fengolio (14-18), Omaha Roncalli Catholic; 3:25
220 — Daulton Kuehn (36-15), Minden, vs. Brandon Kabourek (31-9), Gross Catholic
285 — Tyler Pavelka (29-11), Adams Central, vs. Ryan Bickel (28-8), Chadron
Quarterfinals
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (36-7), Hastings, dec. Chauncey Watson (44-5), Broken Bow; 1-0
113 — Hunter Anderson (40-6), Hastings, tech fall Wilson Cucul tzin (28-12), Broken Bow; 18-2
120 — Connor Ritonya (50-3), Bennington, pinned Tucker Adams (32-14), Hastings; 2:28
120 — Robert Nelson (39-12), Minden, dec. Daven Naylor (35-9), Lexington; 5-4
126 — Braiden Kort (47-0), Hastings, dec. Austyn Cote (24-12), Ashland-Greenwood; 6-3
132 — Orrin Kuehn (40-9), Minden, dec. Blaine Christo (35-3), Ahsland-Greenwood; 3-2
138 — Elijah Johnson (35-14), Hastings, dec. Davin Serres (28-10), Chadron; 10-5
145 — Quinn Bailey (43-4), Chadron, dec. Kayleb Saurer (39-7), Adams Central; 9-0
152 — Landon Weidner (41-0), Hastings, dec. Eliott Steinhoff (39-2), Platteview; 6-2
160 — Jett Samuelson (40-0), Hastings, SV Alex Anthony (35-9), McCook; 3-1
182 — Deegan Nelson (42-1), Beatrice, dec. Hunter Fredrickson (26-15), Minden; 3-2
195 — Mack Owens (39-3), Aurora, maj. dec. Oaklyn Smith (29-10), Hastings; 10-2