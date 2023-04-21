BENNINGTON — Hastings High continued its momentum from Thursday's home win with two more Friday in the Bennington Classic.
The Tigers (9-7) bounced the host Badgers 17-3 to start the day and stole the lead late to beat Elkhorn 10-8 in the nightcap.
A 10-run inning by the Tigers in the sixth buried Bennington (9-10). Hastings sent 13 hitters to the plate and 10 of the first 11 reached.
Nolan Hyde had a two-run double in the frame, but was out-done by teammate Elijah Johnson, who belted a three-run home run to cap the scoring.
Johnson was one of two Tigers to end the game with three hits; Adam Rutt was the other. Hyde and Johnson each drove in four runs, while Chance Vertin plated three.
Joe Hoffman was the winning Hastings pitcher with four innings in relief of Daeton Espino. Hoffman yielded just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one Badger.
Hastings and Elkhorn traded blows in the second game, beginning with a 10-run first inning by the lineups. The Antlers had the 6-4 advantage after Elliot Beister's three-run home run.
A three-run triple by Vertin helped the Tigers out to their early lead in the opening half.
Hyde put Hastings ahead in the fifth with a double that scored Evan Rust. Cameron Brumbaugh provided insurance with a two-out single.
The Tigers added two more runs in the sixth thanks to some small ball succeeded by a sacrifice fly by Rust. Johnson later scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-7.
Elkhorn's abbreviated answer came via Beister's bat in the seventh. He launched his second long ball of the day. The Antlers threatened afterward with runners on first and third with only one out, but Eli Schneider collected the save to allow Ashton Hawes the win on the mound. Hawes tossed 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The tournament continues Saturday in Bennington.
Game one
HAS..............211 03(10) x — 17 16 4
BEN......................020 100 x — 3 5 0
W — Hoffman. L — Hill.
2B — H, Hyde 2, Rust, Vertin. B, Nguyen.
HR — H, Johnson.
Game two
HAS (9-7)........401 032 0 — 10 10 3
ELK....................600 010 1 — 8 8 1
W — Hawes. L — Schroeder.
2B — H, Hinrichs, Hyde. E, Schroeder, Schenk.
3B — H, Vertin.
HR — E, Beister 2.