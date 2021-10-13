The mission this week is simple for Hastings High: win and don’t stop winning until a state softball championship plaque is firmly in grasp.
The taste of state championship Friday, which Hastings reached for the first time in 2020, wasn’t enough. Hastings wants the whole cake.
The seven seniors, who all experienced the heartbreak of being runner-up, each gave seven variations of the same answer about what they want by week’s end.
Here are three:
“Finish what we started last year,” said McKinsey Long, who catches and plays infield.
“Get to Friday, to the big game,” said Sydni Johnson, a speedy baserunner.
“To go out and win every game, every inning,” said shortstop KK Laux.
It’s easy to dream about, third baseman Kaelan Schultz said, but difficult to achieve. Schultz arguably accomplished a more challenging feat when she won a national title in July with her travel team, Nebraska Gold 18U — a squad that featured many athletes from rival programs, some of which Schultz and the Tigers may run into this week.
“I’ve never imagined doing it with anyone else,” she said of winning a Nebraska state title. “If there’s anyone I want to do it with, it’s this team.”
The second-seeded Tigers (32-4) believe the time is now. This is the team.
“As far as depth, totally,” head coach Ashley Speak said in a Sept. 16 interview. “We have, I would honestly say, 14 kids that would start at most schools in Class B.”
The Class B school everyone is chasing is top-seeded Omaha Skutt, which is vying to complete the first undefeated season in the 25-year history of the Class B tournament.
The 2020 champion Skyhawks, who beat Hastings 8-4 in the title game last October, haven’t changed much since, other than add Elkhorn transfer Paige Roessner at the catcher spot to shore up the defense.
Ruby Meylan and Hannah Camenzind still star in the circle and at the plate. So, too, does Hannah’s twin Lauren.
Meylan, who boasts a 15-0 record and 0.37 earned run average on the year, led Skutt to a 1-0 shutout of Hastings in mid-September. Skutt’s only run in the game came on an error by the Tigers.
“Without that error we’d probably have played 10 more innings. Let’s be honest,” Schultz said last week. “We know we can (beat them). I think that confidence is there.”
But before any rematch happens, the Tigers first have to play the only other Class B school to have beaten them this season: Elkhorn.
“They’re the one team that makes me a little bit nervous,” Speak said. “But to get to Friday you’ve got to beat all the teams anyway, so we’ll take it as it is.”
In that 11-10 loss to the Antlers, Hastings was a slow starter. The Elkhorn bats did the early damage, but the Tigers nearly had the last laugh. It was just too little, too late.
“We’ve just got to get our bats going right away,” Johnson said.
Offense, in general, has been no problem for Hastings. Aside from Skutt hurling a shutout at the Tigers, Class A Gretna — No. 2 seed in the A bracket — is the only other team to have done so. HHS scored six runs on Millard South, the No. 4 seed in Class A, and lost by two runs.
The Tigers have broken the Class B single season record of runs scored in a season, totaling 368 thus far. The previous record was 354 (York, 2013). HHS’ average output of 10.2 runs per game is also a new record, besting York’s 9.69 in 2014.
Schultz, the team leader in average (.598), runs scored (59) and runs batted in (60), is also four home runs (20) from tying Hastings grad Ellie McCoy’s season record of 24 set in 2018.
Faith Molina has been a pleasant surprise at the plate with 12 home runs, including a grand slam in districts. She’s hitting .547 on the year. Samantha Schmidt has a team-best 60 hits with nine homers.
The offense, though, doesn’t mean much if the other two facets don’t back it up. The Tigers learned that in their very first game this season — a 9-8 victory in nine innings over No. 5 Northwest, in which 10 walks were issued by the pitching staff.
“We’ve got to have a strong offensive performance, and defensively and in the circle we’ve got to be strong,” Speak said. “We’ll kind of go as our pitchers go. I know we can score a lot of runs, but we’ve also got to contain the other team’s ability to do that same thing.”
Molina and Peytin Hudson are the perfect pitching duo. Molina a flamethrower and a workhorse, Hudson a crafty, accurate change of pace. The pair have complemented each other well the last two seasons. Molina is 17-4 with a 2.81 ERA and Hudson 13-0 with a 2.06.
Throw in transfer Alyssa Breckner and her 1.75 ERA as a third option.
“We’ve all been able to work really well together,” Hudson said.
The Tigers, who saw the tournament’s final day last year for the first time ever in 10 appearances, know what awaits them: a strenuous, stressful three days — if they stick around that long.
Their goals, though, don’t care.
It’s bound to be both deeply personal and emotional, especially for the seven seniors lacing up their spikes.
“It’s my last ride here,” said Schultz, speaking for all of her classmates.
What a ride it has been.
Rest of the class
Bennington’s back: Back at state for the first time in 10 years, Bennington, the No. 4 seed, is one team many expect to challenge for the Class B crown when all is said and done. Daisy Lowther is the Badgers’ Swiss army knife, entering Wednesday with a 22-4 record. in the circle to the tune of a 2.50 ERA. Lowther also provides at the plate with a team-best. 543 average and 39 runs batted in.
Bearcat bats: Scottsbluff, also making its first state tourney appearance since 2011, brings with it a potent offense that has produced 349 runs on the season. Brady Laucomer has driven in an impressive 69 runs, which is tied with Hastings’ Ellie McCoy’s 2018 record. Laucomer has gone yard 14 times. The Bearcats are in search of their first-ever state tournament win.
Wahoo a winner: Wahoo won three state championships in four years in Class C (2010, 2011, 2013). The Warriors had not been to the state tournament since 2015 before qualifying this year. Autumn Iversen highlights everything Wahoo does. Iversen is 14-3 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA and has slugged 17 home runs and hit .495 at the dish. Jaiden Swanson is 12-0 on the bump with a 2.27.
Class B bracket
Wednesday
Game 1 — No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 8 Norris, 11:30 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Bennington vs. No. 5 Northwest, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Wahoo vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff, 11:30 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 7 Elkhorn, 11:30 a.m.
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 7 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 8 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 9 a.m.
Game 9 — Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.
Game 10 — Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 13 — Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.
Game 14 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.
Game 15 — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if necessary)