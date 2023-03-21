It took 13 innings. But Hastings High edged Grand Island 6-5 at Duncan Field in Tuesday’s season opener for both baseball squads.
Elijah Johnson’s walk-off single lifted Hastings High to victory in the game that took four hours to complete.
Johnson came to bat with bases loaded and two outs in the 13th. He stroked a pitch to left field that sent Adam Rutt racing home with the winning run.
Until that play, the teams had been deadlocked at five runs apiece since the sixth inning, as the game settled into a pitcher’s duel.
“It definitely was a pitching battle late in the game,” said Hastings Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “I think both threw their No. 1 today. Respectfully, neither one had their best day. But it shows you how important a bullpen can be, especially early in the season. Throwing 70-90 pitches, we’re not ready for that yet.”
Each team used four pitchers.
Tiger relief pitcher Joe Hoffman picked up the victory after getting the call from Marquardt in the ninth frame.
The game played out in typical opening-game fashion — errors, walks, hit batsmen, wild pitches and missed opportunities at the plate and on the base paths.
“We haven’t played a game in six, seven months. These guys need to get back in the swing of things,” Marquardt said.
The teams combined for 17 walks and seven hit batsmen. Wild pitches kept the catchers busier than they needed to be.
Hastings opened the scoring in the first inning when the Tigers took a 3-0 lead. Scoring for HHS that inning were Evan Rust, Johnson and Chance Vertin.
But it didn’t take long for the Islanders to get on top.
G.I. scored four times in the third to earn a 4-3 edge. Then the Tigers produced a run in the fourth by Landon Hinrichs that knotted the game at four each.
The Islanders went up 5-4 in the sixth frame. But Naz Robinson got home safely to deadlock the contest in the Tigers’ half of that inning. It took seven more innings for HHS to win the tightly-played contest.
“The two teams were coached well and battled their rear ends off the entire game,” Marquardt said. “It is a key win to start the season and the week. We have three more games this week. So it is nice to get in the win column early.”
Hastings and G.I. collected 10 hits each. Rust and Hinrichs each clobbered a double. They were the game’s only extra base knocks.
Two defensive gems helped the Tigers’ cause.
Hastings threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning. Left fielder Hinrichs fielded a hit and fired the ball to relay man Naz Robinson, who threw a bullet to catcher Calub Clark who tagged at the runner in plenty of time.
Another Tiger web gem came the next inning. That’s when second baseman Cameron Brumbaugh laid out horizontally and caught a screaming line drive for an out. Brumbaugh quickly got back to his feet to double up the runner at first base.
G.I..............004 001 000 000 0 — 5 10 1
HHS............300 101 000 000 1 — 6 10 3
W — Joe Hoffman. L — Kevin Ramos.
2B — H, Evan Rust, Landon Hinrichs.