The Cardiac Kids.
That’s a fitting nickname for the Hasting High’s boys basketball team right now. They’ve won back-to-back contests in a fashion not for the faint of heart.
The Tigers won on a buzzer-beater against Adams Central Thursday. Then Lexington took Hastings into overtime Saturday before HHS squeezed out a 58-51 win at the Jungle Gym.
“I like that name. Sure. I’m young. I can handle it — for now,” Tiger coach Drew Danielson mused, while towel-drying his ears in the aftermath of the victory shower his players bestowed upon him in the locker room.
The win gave HHS a two-game sweep over the Minutemen, the first a 54-41 decision Dec. 30 that placed HHS on its three-game win streak.
Hastings broke to a quick start in overtime. Sophomore Parker Ablott made seven unanswered points as the Tigers took a lead they wouldn’t give up. Ablott finished with 13 points.
Hastings owned a 23-11 halftime cushion and a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But its double-digit lead soon evaporated.
In the final period, Lexington started raining threes and tied the game 46-all at the end of regulation. Lexington outscored HHS 19-9 in the fourth quarter. The Minutemen dropped in five three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“There were two or three times that we could have let it get away." Danielson said. “We’re a year ahead, we’re a stronger team, we are more together and that’s why we ended up winning the game at the end.”
Aaron Nonneman tried a long buzzer-beater in the fourth quarter’s last couple of seconds. But the shot hit the front of the iron and bounced away. Both teams got ready for overtime.
In the extra four-minute period, Ablott’s 7-0 run began with a trey. He splashed in another bomb, then canned a free throw in the final minute of OT to improve HHS’ lead to three possessions.
“Parker Ablott hit a couple of huge shots down the stretch, ” Danielson said. “In that fourth quarter we were very passive trying to get to the finish line. That does not work. We talk about always trying to push the pedal down and go win the game. We let them back in. But we found the gas for the car, so to speak, in overtime.”
Tiger center Braydon Power led his team’s offense with a game-high 18 points. He reeled off 13 in the second half. Power, known for his tough play inside the paint, splashed in a long shot from three-point land in the fourth quarter.
Eli Schneider, a sophomore shooting guard, earned 11 points, including a pair of treys early, then five points in OT.
Lexington shooting guard Daud Daud produced a team-high 14 points. He nailed a trio of 3s in the second half. Teammate Kaden West rang up 12 points, including three long bombs in the Minutemen’s fourth-quarter surge.
“We knew this was going to be a trap game.,” Danielson said. “We knew they were very well-coached. We knew they had some guys the first time we played them that didn’t hit shots. That’s kind of that fool’s gold. Because they hit a ton of shots today.”
Lexington (2-8)............7 4 16 19 5 — 51
Hastings (4-5)............7 16 14 9 12 — 58
Lexington (51)
Daud Daud 14, Jase Carpenter 2, Kaden West 12, Greysen Strauss 6, Dru Trax 7, Jante Miller 2, Isaiah Ellingson 8.
Hastings (58)
Aaron Nonneman 8, Eli Schneider 11, Caden Block 8, Braydon Power 18, Parker Ablott 13.