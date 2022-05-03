GRAND ISLAND — The adrenaline hardly wore off for Brogan Pfeil even though the victory had been decided.
The snap of the camera during the team pictures following Hastings’ 1-0 victory over Kearney Catholic Tuesday night was the only thing able to keep the freshman goalkeeper still.
After his two saves in penalty kicks and the goal he chipped in, it should come as no surprise.
Perhaps his biggest moments on an athletic field so far, Pfeil had every right to be amped up. He played a huge role in advancing the Tigers to Wednesday’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 final.
“I’m just happy it happened like it happened,” Pfeil said.
That response came with a sigh of relief from the guessing game that is penalty kicks from the keeper’s point of view.
Pfeil guessed right twice as goalie and once as the shooter.
He dove left twice to stop shots, then faked and chipped the ball past his Stars counterpart.
“Brogan has done a great job all year for us in goal,” said Hastings coach Chris Pedroza. “We didn’t have anything to worry about. Brogan had a phenomenal game, did a great job stopping their PKs and putting in one for us, too.”
Final in PKs: Hastings boys 1, Kearney Catholic 0. #nebpreps in order here are the penalties: pic.twitter.com/qNrPteV8q8— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) May 4, 2022
Pfeil wasn’t tested much during the 80 minutes of regulation and 20 of extra time. His 10 teammates did a steady job of maintaining pressure in the Kearney Catholic zone.
He almost immediately relieved himself of pressure in penalties when he saved the first Stars shot.
That opened the door for the Tigers, who connected on their first four shots with leading scorer Nolan Cardona up fifth for the putaway.
Only Cardona’s shot, which the freshman striker sent to the upper left, was kept out of net.
That required Pfeil to have a second heroic moment for the Tigers (6-9).
Then, Christian Gomez boosted Hastings to a second meeting with Northwest, which will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rain or shine.
Pedroza said the first five shot takers were organized based off of practice scenarios.
Gomez, the sixth, simply saw an opportunity and took it.
“Christian raised his hand and said: ‘Coach, I’ll take it.’ I looked at his eyes, he was confident, and I said go for it,” Pedroza said.
Hastings, which lost to the Stars 2-0 March 29, had a multitude of chances to break the scoreless tie in the last 10 minutes of regulation, but couldn’t find the winner.
The extra time might wear on the legs in Wednesday’s match, but the Tigers will enjoy their sixth win of the season, which is five more than a year ago.
“This was huge,” Pedroza said. “We came in and knew that if we played for each other that good things could happen.”
Girls: Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0
The Tigers (9-7) earned themselves a rematch with Northwest, which handed them a 6-0 loss on senior night April 21.
Hastings scored with five minutes left before halftime Tuesday and hung on to beat the Stars (6-8) for the second time this season.
“I thought we played better than we did all season in the first half,” said HHS coach Missy Everson. “We played to feet (and) we were calmer on the ball, just making a lot better decisions than I’ve seen in a while, really.”
The lone goal belonged to Nizel Espinoza Nunez, who took a cross from Kaela Thompson that skipped through a bundle of bodies and onto her foot before finding the back of the net.
The Stars keeper was caught off guard by the shot, which came from some distance.
“It was probably 30 yards out,” Everson estimated. “It was kind of far out, but it was a great shot.”
The Tigers will kick off with Northwest at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the Class B, Subdistrict 7 title. A win would secure a spot in a district final on Saturday, although the team figures it’s mathematically in at this point.
Avenging that 6-0 loss to the Vikings would feel better.
“I think we were a little over-confident going into that game and Northwest shut that down quickly,” Everson said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to redeem ourselves.”