GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings softball team opened the season with a victory over rival Northwest, winning 9-8 in nine innings. Sammy Schmidt led the Tigers with three hits, including a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning and two doubles. She also led the team with three RBIs.
Kaelan Schultz, Faith Molina, and Emma Synek all had two hits.
Hastings got on the board first in the opening frame on a ground ball by Mullen, but the Vikings tied the game in the second inning. HHS then jumped on top with two runs in the fifth, but again Northwest came back, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. The Vikings had the go-ahead run on third base with just one out, but the Tigers got out of the inning without any more damage.
The game went into extra innings, and the Tigers blew the game open in the eighth. Peytin Hudson drove in the go-ahead run, and Faith Molina drove in another run on a single. Two batters later, Emma Landgren knocked an RBI triple as her first hit in her Tiger debut before transfer Alyssa Breckner followed suit and drove in another run on a ground ball.
It looked as though Hastings was going to come away with the win, but Northwest posted a matching four-spot in the bottom of the eighth to send the game to the ninth inning.
There, Schmidt belted a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 9-7 lead. An error gave the Vikings a run and a runner on third with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. But Molina came up big for the Tigers and struck out the next three batters.
Molina spun 192 pitches and struck out 12 Vikings. But the senior walked 10. Northwest had only four hits in the game.
Avyn Urbanski and Gracie Baasch led Northwest, combining for three of the team’s four hits while driving in four runs.
Viking starter Ava Laurent fanned five across eight innings and 140 pitches,
Hastings’ next game will be Saturday at home, when it hosts Beatrice and Norris in a double dual.