Be ready for anything.
That’s Blake Marquardt’s message for his Hastings baseball team heading into a potentially long weekend of many unknowns.
It begins with the unpredictable weather that could affect even just the first game of the Tigers’ Class B, District 3 tournament scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday morning in Central City.
“The chances that we play the bracket that’s been sent to us probably won’t happen just because of the weather that’s coming in,” said Marquardt. “We told the boys to obviously get their mind right to play a game, but if not, be a student again and get our mind right for Friday.”
Lucky for Hastings, it’s afforded familiarity with four of the six other teams in the B-3 district, including first-round opponent Raymond Central (6-8).
The Tigers (8-13) just met the Mustangs in what turned out to be the regular season finale for both teams.
Hastings won the game played April 28 by a 3-0 score behind 10 strikeouts from starter Luke Brooks, who held the Mustangs to one hit in seven innings.
Marquardt said Brooks will toe the rubber opposite the Mustangs again Thursday, if that’s when the game is played.
“Offensively we didn’t put up a big number against them, so we’re going to have to make sure we hold them to a ow-scoring game in case our bats don’t come alive,” Marquardt said. “We’re hoping to get Brooks out of there a bit earlier so he could maybe come back on one day’s rest.”
Pitching should be a strength for Hastings if it is to make a run through the district hosted by top seed Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-1). The Tigers would draw the Kernels — whom they lost to 3-0 in late March — in the second round if they get past Raymond Central.
Behind Brooks are Daeton Espino, Markus Miller and Landon Hinrichs for starters. There’s also Brady Hamburger and Naz Robinson.
Marquardt just hopes he doesn’t get into a pitching bind because of weather pushing multiple games into one day.
“You just never know what kind of situation you’re going to get into,” Marquardt said.
Hastings, for one, is rested after a weekend tilt with Auburn and Monday matchup with Crete were canceled due to rain.
“At this point in the year, we should be ready to play no matter how much time we’ve had off,” Marquardt said. “I imagine not many teams played on Tuesday, maybe some did over the weekend. But we’re probably all in a similar boat.”
Adams Central, which did play Tuesday and beat St. Paul/Palmer 10-7 in nine innings, heads to Hickman for the B-1 district tournament hosted by Norris.
The Patriots (9-6) are the No. 2 seed in the district and open against South Sioux City (3-15) at 3 p.m. Thursday. That game is also barring any inclement weather.
The forecast in Hickman shows 70-80% chances of precipitation all day.
AC coach Travis McCarter likes his team’s chances to at least make some noise in the tournament.
Should the Patriots advance past the first round, they’d draw either Lincoln Christian (12-5) or Falls City (3-12).
Norris (18-6) will play the winner of Arlington (9-12) and Blair (7-9) on the other side of the bracket.
“I feel pretty optimistic,” said McCarter of the district as a whole. “I don’t think they know what we’re really capable of doing.”
That’s in reference to hopes the Patriots again see Norris, which clubbed AC 16-2 in the second game of the season.
McCarter does recognize the challenging route ahead, but knows his team has improved since then. And all teams in the way should be wary.
“We threw our No. 4 or 5 pitcher and they didn’t throw one of their better pitchers, but we saw what they like to do,” McCarter said. “They like to run and create some action. I think we’ve worked on some things and remedied that.
“Hopefully we’re lucky enough to get a chance to see Norris again. But I feel like we kind of lucked out and have some good draws.”