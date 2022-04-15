Friday became an especially good one for Hastings High, as the Tiger baseball team rolled past Columbus 4-1.
It didn’t take Hastings long to secure the win on a cold and blustery day at Smith Field. The Tigers (6-8) needed less than two hours to pick up the win against the Discoverers (9-9).
This is HHS’ fourth win out of its last five games.
“You don’t get too many contests in under two hours. That shows you it was good pitching and good defense by both teams,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt.
Columbus made the game’s only error. And each team’s starting pitchers found the strike zone more often than not. The teams garnered only five hits each.
The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first at bats. They scored two more in the fifth after allowing Columbus’ lone run in the fourth frame.
Tiger pitcher Daeton Espino had a good day on the hill and while batting. He struck out five, gave up four hits and walked just two.
Espino drove in a run during the first inning. His sacrifice bunt got Luke Brooks home from third base. The play followed Chance Vertin’s single that plated Cameron Brumbaugh. Tyson Lebar legged out an infield single.
Hastings added its final two scores with two out in the fifth inning. Luke Brooks began the action with a single – the Tigers’ first hit since the first frame. Espino followed by banging out a double that scored courtesy runner Carlos Espino. Lebar slapped a single to bring home Vertin.
Hits and runs were at premium. Strong winds held up fly balls, some that otherwise would have dropped in for extra bases. Tight defense by both teams also prevented hitting highlights.
“We capitalized when we needed to. And that was the difference,” Marquardt said.
The Tiger defense and pitching stood out the whole way. For example, HHS retired 10 consecutive batters in early innings.
Espino looked sharp on the mound, except for the first inning when he and the Tiger defenders got out of a bases-loaded jam.
“Daeton has been one of our top arms this year. He’s a guy that does not allow a free base very often,” Marquardt said. “He doesn’t allow big innings. He is a bulldog on the mound for us. We played good defense behind him. When you can do those two things, big innings don’t happen very often.”
Relief pitcher Markus Miller came in to replace Espino during the sixth inning. Miller got the save.
Except for its lone error, the Discoverers played solid defense. Columbus retired 13 out of 14 batters between the first and fifth innings.
Class B Hastings’ win came during a string of Tiger games against Class A opponents.
Hastings swings back into Class B competition this coming week.
“It is a very quality win. Columbus is always competitive,” Marquardt said. “This is confidence for our guys. When we get back to playing Class B teams, our guys will be feeling pretty confident.”
COL (9-9).........0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 5 1
HAS (6-8).......2 0 0 0 2 0 X – 4 5 0
W – Deaton Espino. L – Brennan Spilinek.
2B –H, Espino.