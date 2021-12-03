MITCHELL, S.D. — A pair of second-half runs by Dakota Wesleyan spelled defeat for Hastings College Friday night.
The Broncos watched their two-point halftime lead quickly disappear with a 10-0 run by the Tigers in the first 3 1/2 minutes, and the visitors never saw the lead again in a 72-56 road loss at the Corn Palace.
The closest Hastings got was within two points at 50-48 with 10 minutes left, but the Tigers ran away on an 18-2 run.
Hastings College, which trailed for roughly 18 minutes of the first half, overcame a six-point deficit to gain the lead on TJ Babikir’s layup with 80 seconds left before the intermission.
Then, the Broncos were behind for all but 18 seconds in the second half.
Dakota Wesleyan, which evened its Great Plains Athletic Conference mark at 2-2 with the win, outscored Hastings 41-23 in the final 20 minutes and shot 51% from the field on the night.
The Tigers’ Nick Wittler scored 15 of his team-high 17 in the second half. Alan Kikwaki and Jeffrey Schuch each chipped in 14 points.
Hastings’ Dashawn Walker, who registered a game-high 21 points, contributed 15 in the first half. Karson Gansebom added 12 for the Broncos, who slipped to 6-4 and 1-2 in the conference.
The Broncos play at No. 10 Jamestown Saturday with a 4 p.m. tipoff.
HC (6-4, 1-2).................33 23 — 56
DWU (5-6, 2-2).............31 41 — 72
Hastings College (56)
Dawson Zenger 0-3 0-0 0, Dashawn Walker 9-16 2-2 21, Karson Gansebom 5-15 1-2 12, TJ Babikir 4-11 0-0 8, Mathias Nchekwube 1-1 0-0 2, Grady Corrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Schuldt 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Rust 1-2 0-0 3, Hayden Grint 1-1 0-0 2, Phil Cisrow 2-3 3-4 8, Ashton Valentine 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Kingston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 6-8 56
Dakota Wesleyan (72)
Koln Oppold 4-7 0-0 9, Sawyer Schultz 3-4 0-0 9, Nick Wittler 6-12 2-2 17, Alan Kikwaki 5-7 0-0 14, Mason Larson 4-9 0-0 9, Teegan Evers 0-0 0-0 0, Jakob Dobney 0-0 0-0 0, Tyus Arends 0-1 0-0 0, Jeffrey Schuch 7-13 0-0 14, Kallan Herman 0-2 0-0 0, Ace Zorr 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Cole 0-2 0-0 0, Blaze Lubbers 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Van Regenmorter 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Fritz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-57 2-2 72
Three-point goals: HC 4-14 (Walker 1-2, Gansebom 1-7, Babikir 0-2, Rust 1-2, Cisrow 1-1); DWU 12-30 (Oppold 1-4, Schultz 3-3, Wittler 3-8, Kikwaki 4-6, Larson 1-5, Arends 0-1, Herman 0-1, Cole 0-2).
Women: DWU 69, Hastings College 42
MITCHELL, S.D. — The Hastings College women’s basketball team shot 25% from the floor Friday night and fell on the road to Dakota Wesleyan 69-42.
The Corn Palace might as well have been the cold palace for the Broncos, who never led in the ball game and converted only 14-of-55 field goal attempts. It’s HC’s third straight loss following a four-game win streak and 6-1 start and the lowest scoring output of the season.
Broncos’ coach Jina Douglas pulled her starters early in the fourth when the outcome was well decided.
The Broncos scored 15 total points across the final 20 minutes. Nobody from Hastings finished in double figures, although 11 different players entered the stat sheet.
Senior Ali Smith led HC with eight points with half of her points coming at the charity stripe.
Dakota Wesleyan, which produced two scorers in double figures, dominated the post play. The Tigers outscored Hastings 32-14 in the paint and secured 14 offensive rebounds.
DWU also out-rebounded the Broncos by 17.
Matti Reiner rained in 18 points for the Tigers and Natalie Gottlob added 10 points.
Hastings had a stretch that lasted more than nine minutes from the end of the third quarter and into the fourth where it scored just one point. That’s when DWU poured in 14 points to double the margin held most of the night.
The Tigers led by 12 at halftime, although HC ended the half on a 9-4 run after trailing by as many as 17.
HC freshman Riley Clavel played 19 minutes and scored two points after missing Monday’s game with injury.
HC (6-4, 2-2)...........12 15 9 6 — 42
DWU (7-2, 2-2)...18 21 16 14 — 69
Hastings College (42)
Ali Smith 2-6 4-4 8, Riley Clavel 1-6 0-0 2, Taylor Beacom 2-6 0-0 4, Katharine Hamburger 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson Knode 2-5 0-0 4, Kelsey Basart 1-6 0-0 3, Sydney Anderson 0-4 1-2 1, Kylie Baumert 0-2 4-4 4, Allie Bauer 2-4 0-0 6, Miriam Miller 2-3 0-1 5, Kiernan Paulk 0-3 0-0 0, Natalia Dick 2-5 0-0 4, Alyssa Baker 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 14-55 10-13 42
Dakota Wesleyan (69)
Kaylee Kirk 3-8 1-2 8, Rynn Osthus 4-8 0-0 8, Isabel Ihnen 3-6 0-0 6, Matti Reiner 8-14 0-2 18, Jada Campbell 3-9 0-0 6, Aspen Hansen 1-5 1-2 3, Vanessa Torres 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan Edelman 0-1 1-2 1, Mya Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Britney Lovre 1-4 0-0 3, Adaya Plastow 0-0 0-0 0, Abbigail Magnuson 0-0 2-2 2, Anna Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Gottlob 4-7 2-2 10, Lacey Sprakel 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 29-69 7-12 69
Three-point goals: HC 4-19 (Smith 0-3, Clavel 0-4, Beacom 0-1, Hamburger 0-1, Basart 1-3, Bauer 2-3, Miller 1-1, Paulk 0-2, Baker 0-1); DWU 4-15 (Kirk 1-2, Osthus 0-1, Ihnen 0-2, Reiner 2-5, Hansen 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Lovre 1-2, Sprakel 0-1).