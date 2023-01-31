HHS Nonneman vs. Bennington, 12-29-22.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings High’s Aaron Nonneman.

 Emily Zerr/Go-Lex.com

GRAND ISLAND — In their “best defensive half” of the 2022-23 basketball season, the Hastings boys basketball team broke Northwest’s will.

The Tigers sprinted to a 30-7 halftime lead in a first half that saw them force 10 Northwest turnovers and watched the Vikings shoot just 14 times while making three. The end result — a 63-30 win — moved Hastings to 8-7 and winners of seven of their past nine contests.

0
0
0
0
0