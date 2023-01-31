GRAND ISLAND — In their “best defensive half” of the 2022-23 basketball season, the Hastings boys basketball team broke Northwest’s will.
The Tigers sprinted to a 30-7 halftime lead in a first half that saw them force 10 Northwest turnovers and watched the Vikings shoot just 14 times while making three. The end result — a 63-30 win — moved Hastings to 8-7 and winners of seven of their past nine contests.
“Against Scottsbluff last week, we just didn’t execute the scout at all,” Tiger coach Drew Danielson admitted. “We let the same shooters go off and it was on (our staff). We didn’t scout them very well. Tonight we took their shooters away, and tried to jam their big guys.
“And we executed that plan.”
Up 11-4 after the first quarter, the Tigers set to ending the contest early. They forced five turnovers in the first 1:25 of the second quarter getting a steal and basket from Aaron Nonneman and a corner 3 from Landon Hinrichs to extend the lead to 16-4. Later, junior Caden Block took over in the paint, scoring eight of his 14 points in the frame.
Northwest never got the game within 20 points in the second half and went scoreless for a 7:50 stretch of the second and third quarters.
“We can throw a lot at a team with our pressure,” Danielson said. “But, how we played in the second quarter, that’s a feeling. You feel a team losing it a little bit and we did a good job of staying on them and making it difficult.”
Nonneman led the Tiger effort with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Block also added six rebounds to his 14 points. In all, nine Tigers scored and Hastings got 21 bench points to just seven for Northwest.
The Tigers were efficient, shooting 21-for-45 from the field and 7-for-19 from behind the arc in scoring their 63 points on 64 possessions. While forcing 16 turnovers, the Tigers also limited Northwest (5-12) to just 13-of-41 shooting for the contest.
After the hot January, Hastings will face six games over the next 16 games to teams with current winning records including hosting state-ranked Platteview on Saturday and York to end the regular season.
Following up on a 1-5 start, the coach has been proud of his team's resiliency heading into the home stretch.
“We have kids that see the big picture,” he said. “That being said, the next six games will be tough. But, it really just comes down to us. If we can put that performance on the floor every single night, I feel good that we can win some of those.”
Hastings (8-7)...............11 19 16 17 — 63
Northwest (5-12)...............4 3 11 12 — 30
Hastings (63)
Aaron Nonneman 5-14 4-4 15, Eli Schneider 0-4 1-2 1, Landon Hinrichs 1-5 1-2 4, Caden Block 6-8 2-5 14, Braydon Power 3-5 2-2 8, Trevor Campbell 1-2 2-2 5, Parker Ablott 2-2 2-2 8, Jackson Block 2-3 0-2 5, Kooper Kohl 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker Synek 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Studley 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Good 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-45 14-21 63.
Northwest (30)
Chase Wiegert 2-6 0-2 4, Hunter Jensen 1-3 1-3 3, Trevyn Keene 3-10 0-0 7, Brandon Bykerk 4-7 1-2 9, Cooper Garrett 0-4 0-0 0, Carson Wolfe 2-4 0-0 5, Myles Eriksen 0-0 0-0 0, Cam Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Atkins 0-0 0-2 0, Trevor Retzlaff 0-0 0-0 0, Cody Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Cam Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 2-9 30.
Three-point goals—HHS 7-19 (Nonneman 1-6, Hinrichs 1-4, Power 0-1, Campbell 1-2, Ablott 2-2, Ja. Block 1-2, Kohl 1-2); NW 2-13 (Wiegert 0-1, Hu. Jensen 0-2, Keene 1-5, Wolfe 1-3, Retzlaff 0-1, Cody Garrett 0-1). Rebounds—HHS 32 (Nonneman, Hinrichs, Ca. Block 6), NW 28 (Bykerk 6). Assists—HHS 11, (Campbell 4), NW 5. Steals—HHS 11 (Nonneman, Hinrichs 3), NW 5. Turnovers—HHS 9, NW 16.
Northwest girls 42, Hastings 31
The Northwest girls used a 12-0 first quarter run to take control of their contest with Hastings, and then fended off a third quarter Tiger spurt to win 42-31.
Down 21-13 at the half, the Tigers got within 21-19 on triples from Haydn Laux and Emma Landgren. But that was as close as the Tigers would get in the second half. Northwest forced 20 turnovers and held HHS to 11-for-34 shooting in the contest. Of the Tigers six second half field goals, five were 3-point makes.
Landgren had nine to pace the Tigers (3-13) and Makenzie Nollette had eight. Northwest got seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals from senior Avyn Urbanski to improve to 6-12 on the season.
Hastings (3-12)...............7 6 9 9 — 31
Northwest (6-12)..........14 7 8 13 — 42
Hastings (31)
Haydn Laux 2-4 0-0 6, Emma Synek 1-5 0-0 2, Makenzie Nollette 2-5 1-2 8, Madisyn Hamilton 0-0 0-2 0, Emma Landgren 3-8 1-2 9, Kendal Consbruck 0-3 0-0 0, Grayce Beck 1-3 0-0 3, Jessalyn Quintero 0-3 0-0 0, Brooke Oschner 1-1 0-0 2, Kelyn Henry-Perlich 0-0 0-0 0, Brienna Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-34 2-6 31.
Northwest (42)
Avyn Urbanski 3-11 1-2 7, Whitney Loman 2-4 3-4 7, Hayley Brandt 1-1 1-2 3, Kobye Castilla 2-9 1-2 6, Evie Keller 2-5 0-0 5, Kylie Caspersen 0-1 3-4 3, Anna Keller 3-5 0-0 6, Kyla Sybrandts 1-2 1-2 3, Jolie O'Hara 0-2 0-0 0, Reagan McIntyre 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 15-44 10-16 42.
Three-point goals—HHS 6-17 (Laux 2-4, Synek 0-2, Nollette 1-3, Landgren 2-4, Consbruck 0-2, Beck 1-2); NW 2-15 (Urbanski 0-4, Loman 0-1, Costilla 1-3, Ev. Keller 1-2, An. Keller 0-1, Caspersen 0-1, O’Hara 0-1, McIntyre 0-2). Rebounds—HHS 27 (Beck 5), NW 30 (Wh. Loman 8, Urbanski 7). Assists—HHS 7, (Nollette 2), NW 9 (Urbanski 5). Steals—HHS 6, NW 11 (Urbanski 5). Turnovers—HHS 20, NW 11.