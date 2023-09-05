GRAND ISLAND — Despite notching a sweep, nothing came easily for Grand Island Senior High Tuesday night in a 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 home-court victory over Hastings.

Time after time, the undersized Tigers were able to extend rallies by making multiple digs of hard-hit Islander attacks. But in the end, Grand Island was able to stave off two set points in the third to prevail.

