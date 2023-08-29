Just as a crosstown rival should, Hastings High pushed the right buttons — and just enough of them — to frustrate Adams Central Tuesday night inside The Jungle.
But the Tigers didn't have the finishing punch in their comeback effort to knock off the Class C-1 No. 8 Patriots in their annual early-season meeting.
Adams Central extended its winning streak over HHS to four matches with a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 victory.
"You have to give (Hastings) credit, they do a great job defensively," said AC coach Libby Lollman.
"That's their thing. Their strength is their defense and their scrappiness and we knew that going in. So our game plan was just stick with it, let their hitters hit and stick with our defense and our game."
One of Hastings' hitters did hit, and hit well, which was part of the Tigers' rally back from two sets down.
Carlie Beckby slugged 10 kills in the third set to extend the match, and finished with the match-high 24 kills.
"She is just everywhere and plays such a vital role for us," said Hastings coach Allison Soucie. "You always have to tell Carlie: just do it, just go. And when she can just play and go through it and not overanalyze herself, she is a phenomenal player. Without her we'd be lost out there."
Beckby's relentless right arm, and the Tigers' back row defense, led by libero Lainey Benson, put the Patriots into a spiral in the third game. AC terminated only eight kills and a pair of aces in the set.
"Sometimes when people start digging you, you start to try and do different things and that's when you start erroring," Lollman said. "So it's a good mental game when you have a team that can dig like that."
Adams Central ran away with the opening set through a 6-0 serving run by Isabel DeJonge, who later scored match-point with an ace.
Megyn Scott and Hannah Fiala got the Patriots (4-1) off to a quick start with a combined eight kills in the opener, matching the number of hitting errors Hastings accrued.
Beckby and Kori Curtis countered with 10 total kills for the Tigers in set one.
AC took a 2-0 lead in the match with a 13-5 run to end the second set. Hastings gave the Patriots 13 points on various unforced mistakes.
The Tigers (2-1) let Adams Central slip away just past the midway point of the fourth.
Trailing 16-15, the Patriots ran off five straight points on Scott's service. Fiala, who finished with nine kills, capped the run with her last.
Hastings squeezed the deficit back to three at 23-20 before a service error and DeJonge's dart ended match.
"I'm very proud that we came back after two sets down," Soucie said. "They could have just walked away after going two sets down, but they battled back and battled in the fourth set. Maybe if some calls go our way or the ball bounces our way it's a different out come, but they showed grit and they fought back."
Lollman said Hastings had the pins well-defended, which limited Scott and DeJonge's success through the middle part of the match. She would've liked to have seen her middle hitters, Fiala and Hannah Gengenbach, set more to keep the offense rolling.
"Their perimeter defense is really good. They want to dig our pin hitters," Lollman said. "We were out of system, out of serve receive for a little while and having to use our pins, and when we finally started using our middles that's when we saw a little more success.
"Coming in here and getting a win, though, was a good thing."
Adams Central (4-1)..........25 25 20 25
Hastings (2-1)..................17 15 25 20
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fiala 9-0-1 1/2, Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-2-0, Megyn Scott 17-0-0, Isabel DeJonge 7-2-1/2, Lucy Fago 1-0-0, Gabby Feeney 3-0-1, Gracie Weichman 0-2-0. Totals: 40-6-4.
Assists—Feeney 34, DeJonge 3. Digs—Weichman 19, DeJonge 17, Scott 14, Feeney 8, Samuelson 6, Fiala 2.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Lexi Benson 0-0-0, Paige Engel 1-1-0, Sophie Jarmer 0-0-0, Addyson Hermes 4-2-0, Carlie Beckby 24-0-0, Kori Curtis 12-0-0, Trinity Piersee 3-0-0, Mary Howie 0-2-0, Lainey Benson 1-1-0. Totals: 45-6-0.
Assists—Howie 38, La. Benson 2, Jarmer 1.