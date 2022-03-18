Last season, the Hastings baseball team advanced to the state tournament with the help of 12 seniors on the team. Through two games in the young 2022 season, the Tigers’ starting lineup has looked significantly different.
HHS’ Blake Marquardt knows the current Tigers have experience playing the game, but he also knows there may be an adjustment period for the new roles the Tiger players have accepted.
In Friday’s home opener, the Tigers had moments where it looked as though the growth from the players was showing, but there were also moments that can often be seen with an inexperienced squad. Nonetheless, Friday’s 14-9 loss to Lincoln North Star did prove one thing about the Tigers: They won’t quit.
HHS fell behind 5-0 early in the game only to take the lead in the fourth inning. And while the Tigers weren’t able to keep pace with the Gators, Marquardt saw his team continue to push itself.
“The positive is we were able to compete and take a lead in the middle of the game,” Marquardt said. “Coming off of a loss (Thursday), which was not a well-played game, our kids competed a lot better (Friday).”
Hastings started this season with a 12-0 loss to Class B No. 1 Norris on Thursday. And 3 1/2 innings into Friday’s contest, the Tigers had seen their opponents outscore them 17-0.
Still, the Tigers’ dugout and the coaches continued to preach that there was plenty of game left, plenty of opportunity to turn things around. And then the new-look Tigers finally got rid of that zero on the scoreboard in a big way.
HHS scored its first run of the season on an error, and then Calub Clark singled home another on the next pitch to pull within 5-2 of the Gatoors. After Luke Brooks cut the LNS advantage to just two runs, the Tigers took a 6-5 lead when three runs scored on Daeton Espino’s single.
As quickly as Hastings gained the lead, Lincoln North Star reclaimed it in the blink of an eye, scoring five more runs in the fifth to go up 10-6.
Hastings stayed in the game with three runs in the bottom of the frame, which was highlighted by a triple from Chance Vertin and RBI knocks from Elijah Johnson and Evan Rust. But Lincoln North Star tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh to virtually seal the game.
The Gators’ 14 runs came off of just eight hits, as they were out-hit by the Tigers 10-8. Hastings allowed 12 baserunners via walk or hit-by-pitch in Friday’s game. A similar downfall played itself out in Thursday’s contest. Marquardt said the team needs to limit the free passes issued if it wants to remain competitive throughout the season.
“Against Norris we gave up 11 free bases. ...You’re basically giving up two free bases every inning,” Marquardt said. “You’re not going to win a lot of games when you do those things. When you score nine runs in a game, you should win those. We have to clean up our pitching, which I believe still can be a strength of ours.”
The Tigers will have another opportunity to get their first win on Saturday, when they host Twin River.
“I’m hoping we can build off of the positives that we had (Friday),” Marquardt said. “We’re going to start (Markus) Miller...and it’ll be a different role for him, since he’s been a closer for us the last two years. But I think he knows this is a big game for us. We need to get back into the win column.”
Lincoln North Star (1-0)..............130 150 4 — 14 8 2
Hastings (0-2)...........................000 630 1 — 10 10 3
W — Kade Seip. L — Luke Brooks.
2B — LNS Cameron Teinert; HHS, Calub Clark.
3B — LNS, Teinert; HHS, Chance Vertin.