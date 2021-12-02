Greg Mays is tired of silver.
The Hastings High girls basketball coach wants gold for once.
“That’s the biggest thing we want to change,” said Mays, who enters his 15th season leading the Tigers on Thursday. “We feel like we’ve been competitive, but we haven’t finished the deal at the end of the year and that’s where we’ve got to get to.”
The Tigers finished 12-11 last season and narrowly missed a berth to the Class B state tournament. They lost five games by five points or less, including to Elkhorn North in the B-2 district final 61-60.
Hastings, which had the final shot, was denied a trip to Lincoln at the fourth quarter buzzer.
Unfortunately for the program, it was nothing the Tigers haven’t been used to. They’ve lost two district finals on last-second shots in the last three seasons. York beat them a similar way in 2019.
Mays is hoping that will change with some adjustments to the Tigers’ schedule.
Mays is old school. He’s still a firm believer that playing your best basketball at the end of the season is how you want the season to go.
“That was always the job as a basketball coach,” Mays said.
But the way the system is set up with wild card points, Mays is beginning to see the importance of the early games.
“They count,” he said. “We haven’t been at home for a district championship under this new system... A lot of that is because of some of the games we’ve lost earlier in the season.”
That’s why, in analyzing the 2021-22 schedule, the Tigers will meet York and Elkhorn North before Christmas.
“We’ve put a pretty tough December schedule together that, win or lose, is going to get us a lot of points,” Mays said. “I think Elkhorn North and York are the top two teams in the state. We’ll have a chance to get some big wins, although both games, of course, are on the road.”
Later in the year, Hastings will face Omaha Skutt, Platteview, and Waverly — a trio of successful programs.
Another oddity in the schedule is an open week following the Tigers’ first two games. After traveling to Seward Dec. 2 and then hosting Crete Dec. 3, Hastings is dormant until Dec. 17.
“When that happened I thought, let’s not panic and just throw any game in there,” Mays said. “If we have it, let’s use it. I guess that pushes more games to the back half of the season when we’ve traditionally played better, but it gives us a second preseason after these two games.
“If we need to go back to work on some things, we’ll have time to do that.”
Mays already saw plenty to work on after the Tigers’ Nov. 27 jamboree at Minden.
“Other than that scrimmage, we’ve had a lot of good days,” Mays said.
One of the glaring differences between practice and the jamboree was the speed of the game. Mays said it was due to how inexperienced his junior varsity is.
“You don’t usually think of that,” he said. “But the looks we’re getting in practice, I’m not sure we were ready for varsity speed and aggressiveness. But that’s exactly what that scrimmage is for, is to point out those things... I just think we need to up the level of competitiveness in practice.”
Hastings has three returning starters, including leading scorer McKinsey Long, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. Long has been one of the more aggressive Tigers as far as attacking the basket.
KK Laux (5.7 points) and Maddie Hilgendorf (7.2 points) rejoin Long in the rotation.
Libby Landgren, who transferred from St. Cecilia last season, received “starter’s minutes” towards the end of the year. Charli Coil, who dealt with an injury much of last year, is healthy, Mays said.
“We’ve got five lettermen that we can really trust and who have a lot of varsity experience,” Mays said. “We should be in a pretty good place.”
The four seniors are a unique group and one Mays said might be the most talented senior class Hastings has had in some time.
The two longtime Tigers and two transplants have, so far, made waves in a short time together.
“KK and Mac have been with us the whole way,” Mays said. “When they were younger, they were kind of unique youth team, always playing with the girls a year ahead of them. That was great for them, but you always worry it won’t really develop their class. And they’re really the only girls from my middle school program in that year that are still at it.
“But Maddie Hilgendorf came in from Adams Central when her brother transferred in, and so she has been with us a long time now. Then last year Libby Landgren came home... That kind of rounds out a nice senior class with some really talented girls.”
Laux is signed to play college softball at NCAA Division II powerhouse Minnesota State-Mankato while the other three are weighing options.
“That’s probably as much talent as we’ve had in one class for several years at least,” Mays said.
Hastings, with its core group, has lofty goals. But it requires a complete buy in, a full-time kind of love, as Mays put it.
“I really see (the love) on the offensive end,” he said. “We’ve got to get to the point where I see that they love basketball when they’re playing defense. That’s when I’ll know we can go from a good team to something better than good.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2, @Seward; 3, Crete; 17, Kearney Catholic, 18, @ York; 21, @ Elkhorn North; 28-29, @ Scottsbluff tournament
Jan. — 6, @ Omaha Duchesne; 8, @ Lexington; 11, Aurora; 14, @ McCook; 15, Elkhorn; 20, Beatrice; 22, @ Columbus; 25, Grand Island; 28, Omaha Skutt
Feb. — 1, Northwest; 4, @ North Platte; 8, Adams Central; 10, @ Waverly