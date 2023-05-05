It’s been five years since Hastings High’s boys soccer team played in a district final, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
The Tigers were last in the position in 2018, following a 5-9 regular season. They won their subdistrict tournament that season, outscoring Aurora and Northwest a combined 10-2, but were shut out by Gretna 3-0 in the district final.
On Saturday, Hastings will take the pitch in search of its first state tournament berth since 2015. The Tigers will rematch with Scotus Central Catholic at Wilderness Park in Columbus. Kickoff is set for noon.
The teams met in the regular season finale, with the Shamrocks leaving Hastings with a 4-3 victory in hand following a wild finish.
Here are some notes ahead of Saturday’s Class B, District 6 final:
- Hastings set a new single-season record for goals this season, entering Saturday’s match with 57. Jacob Strand-Giesdal, a foreign exchange student, leads the Tigers with 21 goals and six assists. Jose Mares is also in double digits with 13 goals. Third on the team is Victor Perez with six.
- Scotus has 51 goals on the year, led by Frank Fehringer’s 18. Fehringer had a pair of goals and an assists against the Tigers on April 25.
- The Shamrocks enter Saturday’s game with the better record at 12-4. Two of their losses came against Schuyler, including a shootout in the B-6 subdistrict tournament final. The others are to Kearney Catholic and South Sioux City.
- Hastings is 10-5 with two shootout losses this season to Norris and Omaha Northwest. The Tigers also lost to Lexington and Scottsbluff outside of the Scotus game.
The Hastings coaching staff felt the Tigers gave away a pair of goals against the Shamrocks the first time around. A free kick through the hands of subdistrict hero Brogan Pfeil, the HHS keeper, was one miscue that probably could have been avoided.
Saturday’s game is sure to be high intensity and warm, with the forecast rising into the 70s throughout the afternoon.
Scotus was at state in 2021, but had a first-round exit.
The Shamrocks opened this season on a seven-game winning streak. They had lost two in a row before their first game against Hastings.