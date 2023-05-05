p04-26-23HHSbsocScotus2.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Victor Perez shoots past Columbus Scotus’ Ted Fehringer to score in the first half April 25 at Lloyd Wilson Field in Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

It’s been five years since Hastings High’s boys soccer team played in a district final, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

The Tigers were last in the position in 2018, following a 5-9 regular season. They won their subdistrict tournament that season, outscoring Aurora and Northwest a combined 10-2, but were shut out by Gretna 3-0 in the district final.

0
0
0
0
0