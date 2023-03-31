The Hastings baseball team notched its third consecutive victory on Friday, while also making it three straight games with 10 or more runs. HHS’ offense has started the year off hot, averaging just over nine runs per game this season.
“I thought 1-9 we really handled the bat well and really came to play,” said HHS head coach Blake Marquardt. “I feel like we’re starting to get to the point where we’re swinging it well collectively as a team. We’re producing, and it’s a dangerous lineup when you can do those things.”
The Tigers poured on 10 runs in the first two innings Friday, cruising past Class B foe Ralston 12-2. With the offense scoring, the pitching attacking the zone, and the defense making the plays expected of it, Marquardt said it was nice to see his team put together a solid game in all three phases.
“It was a good team win,” he said.
The win improved Hastings to 4-2 on the year, with its only two losses coming against teams in the top 10 in the Class B rankings. The Tigers will face another top 10 team Saturday, when they travel to take on No. 10 Blair.
“We’re felling good with these three wins,” said Hastings’ Nolan Hyde. “Going into the game with Blair, that momentum really helps. We have to keep that same energy and same intensity.”
Hyde contributed to Friday’s win on the mound and at the dish. The junior threw all five innings of the shortened game, allowing just runs on four hits to the Rams. Going into the game against Ralston, Hastings had given up an average of 8.8 runs per game. But Hyde and the defense did their parts in keeping the Rams’ offense quiet.
“With every team, you just have to throw strikes. I have a good defense behind me, so not a lot of balls get out of the infield. I just let them work,” Hyde said.
“He had a great outing against Skutt,” Marquardt said. “and if he had the same outing (Friday) as he did against Skutt, I thought we’d have a really good chance at being in today’s game. And he did; he probably actually pitched a little better today...And we played great defense; he wasn’t trying to strike them out. Our defense played behind him.”
Hyde also had a big day at the plate, driving in four of Hastings’ 12 runs. In the first inning, he cleared the bases with a double that scored three, extending the Tigers’ lead to 4-1.
“Coach (Tom) Johnson, the entire season, has been walking us through relaxation periods before games. Every day we go through an at bat in our heads and we look at what pitch we want to hit. I saw it in that at bat, and I hammered it,” Hyde said.
In the second, Landon Hinrichs had a double of his own with the bases loaded, again scoring three runs. It was one of two extra-base hits for Hinrichs, who also hit a triple on a ball that one-hopped the wall in left field.
Those three hits were the only non-singles for a Tigers team that racked up nine base knocks in the contest. Even with the strong winds blowing out of Duncan Field, the HHS hitters stayed within themselves and didn’t try to do too much at the plate, resisting the temptation to over-swing trying to hit a ball over the brick walls.
“It’s a mature mindset, in my opinion. We’ve had teams before that come in here and see winds like this and it is all trying to lift the ball completely,” Marquardt said. “But it’s a mature mindset because I never once saw one of our guys go out and try to hit a home run. It is still Duncan; even with 30-mile an hour winds, it’s still a struggle to hit one out of here. I really like the fact that we didn’t change our approach and we controlled what we could, and our guys did a great job of holding each other accountable today.”
“If you’re trying to do all of the offense by yourself, it’s not going to work. We play at Duncan Field, you’re not putting up runs by yourself,” Hyde added. “We have to believe in our players to get on base, and then you have to do your job.”
Cameron Brumbaugh and Elijah Johnson also delivered two hits for Hastings, while Daeton Espino, Chance Vertin, Johnson and Naz Robinson all drove in one run each.
The Tigers will put their three game win streak on the line against Blair (which was 2-3 going into Friday’s action) on Saturday. The Bears boast a pair of future Division I pitchers in Shea Wendt and J’Shawn Unger, committed to Creighton and Nebraska, respectively. Whether or not Hastings will face one of the two aces remains to be seen, but Marquardt said his Tigers are up for the challenge.
“(Blair’s) record doesn’t indicate what kind of team they are. They have two power arms that are upper 80s, low 90s, so if you see one of those kids, you know it’s going to be a day where you are going to have to scrap for every run that you can. But we’ve already seen that this year,” the HHS coach said. “If we just control our zone and what we can and just play together, we’ll be fine. Win or lose, we’ll find ways to battle and hopefully come away with a win. Chance Vertin will be on the mound — he’s a guy that if he can command the zone from the left side, he’ll give us a chance.”
Ralston (2-4)..........101 00 — 2 4 1
Hastings (4-2)......461 1X — 12 9 1
W — Nolan Hyde. L — Wyatt Gettman.
2B — H, Hyde, Landon Hinrichs.
3B — H, Hinrichs.