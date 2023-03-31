The Hastings baseball team notched its third consecutive victory on Friday, while also making it three straight games with 10 or more runs. HHS’ offense has started the year off hot, averaging just over nine runs per game this season.

“I thought 1-9 we really handled the bat well and really came to play,” said HHS head coach Blake Marquardt. “I feel like we’re starting to get to the point where we’re swinging it well collectively as a team. We’re producing, and it’s a dangerous lineup when you can do those things.”

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0