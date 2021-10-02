On a night marked by an early Halloween-type vibe in the air, Hastings High varsity football team was tricked and treated but ultimately frustrated in a 14-10 loss to the York Dukes Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
On the trick side, it was York demonstrating the fine art of deception. A faked fourth-down field goal attempt was converted into six points on a pass from holder and sophomore backup quarterback Carter Stenger to a wide open senior wide receiver Joel Jensen with zeroes on the clock to send the Tigers into halftime with a 7-3 deficit.
Hastings had taken the lead earlier in the quarter on a 28-yard field goal by freshman kicker Chance Vertin.
Even the cemetery-themed halftime show gave off the impression that there was something strange afoot on the field.
The Tigers found a treat in the third quarter to re-take the lead, 10-7, with senior linebacker Oaklyn Smith scooping up a fumble by and taking it 32 yards for what turned out to be Hastings’ lone touchdown of the night.
“I have to give credit to (senior) Jett (Samuelson) and (senior) Beau (Dreher), the guys who tackled the ball carrier,” Smith said. “The ball was perfect and I just scooped it up. (Senior) Connor Reichstein had a great block on the receiver and I went around him and scored.”
Vertin added the PAT with 8:55 left to play.
York answered back with a 65-yard drive — powered mostly by senior back Marley Jensen and cashed in on a 3-yard run by junior quarterback Ryan Seevers — to take a 14-10 lead with 7:11 remaining.
Seevers, the game’s leading rusher, carried 23 times for 126 yards on the night. Junior kicker Garrett Ivey added the PAT.
After assuming possession on its own 27 yard line on the ensuing kickoff, Hastings was unable to mount anything resembling a scoring drive, giving the ball back to York on a punt with 4:37 left to play.
Staying mostly on the ground, York ate up the final minutes to seal the deal.
Dreher completed five for 14 passes with one interception for Hastings, with the Tigers collecting 192 total yards on offense.
Smith, a two-way player, expressed frustration at what he thought was a lack of heart shown by some of his teammates in the waning moments of the game.
“I feel like we worked hard but at the end of the game it wasn’t enough to get us a ‘W,’” he said. “In the second half, we got tired, and then some of us didn’t want to put in more effort to win than the team we were playing.”
With the loss, Hastings falls to 2-5 on the season, while York improves to 4-2. In spite of the uninspiring defeat, Smith said he is still holding out hope for a playoff berth at season’s end. How the Tigers are able to hold up for four quarters will be the key to determining just how much success they are able to muster going forward, he said.
“I think we’re all right,” he said. “We have some tough opponents ahead like Aurora and Northwest, but we just have to work hard the next couple weeks, trust each other and bond better.
“I feel like we aren’t as close with each other as we need to be. I feel like we need to be closer to one another to win.”