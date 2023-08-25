Not even a lightning storm could stop Hastings High’s football team from winning its season opener.
The Tigers put up a 10-point lead Friday, only to see the game suspended due to lightning that also turned into a heavy rain event.
So, the Tigers and the Gretna East Griffins took to the field again Saturday and played the entire fourth quarter. HHS came out on top with a 23-13 victory at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Hastings held a 17-7 lead Friday when the weather delay began.
Saturday’s first possession went to HHS. The Tigers converted it into an impressive 70-yard, 11-play touchdown drive. Naz Robinson capped the march with a one-yard touchdown followed by Chance Vertin’s extra-point kick. Hastings led 23-7.
The scoring drive fulfilled the team’s objective of hanging on to the football and eating clock. The coaches stressed that goal to the team prior to continuing the game Saturday.
“That was all we talked about this morning when we brought them in,” said Tiger coach Charlie Shoemaker. “Get off to a good start. That was probably as efficient as we’ve been in a couple years.We wanted to run the clock. We got chunks of yards and then put it in the end zone.”
Gretna East scored the game’s final touchdown on a one-yard run. The Griffins capitalized on a bad punt snap that gave them the ball at the Tiger 27 yard stripe. Five plays later, GE tallied on a one-yard TD run. The double-extra point run failed.
The bad snap was the Tigers’ second of the game. Hastings also got penalty-flagged nine times for 70 yards. Hastings also fumbled three times.
“They are kind of typical first-game things. But we had too many today,” Shoemaker said. “You get against York, or somebody like that, then that’s going to cost us. So gotta make sure we get that fixed.”
Hastings’ defense performed admirably. It allowed the Griffins just 68 rushing yards and 96 through the air.
Kooper Kohl helped the Tigers by scooping up a Gretna East fumble and outracing everybody 75 yards into the end zone. Hastings led 17-7 after Vertin’s extra-point kick.
In the game’s closing minute, Brodey Dreher picked off a pass at the HHS 14 yard stripe.
“We have a lot of experience, especially on the defensive side.
They are hard-nosed kids. They tackle well. They play hard and they do a lot of good things. We are trying to get some depth developed in the defensive line,” Shoemaker said.
The Tigers started eight seniors on defense. Seven HHS seniors got a starting nod on offense.
Gretna East, a new school, does not have seniors in its enrollment this school year.
The Griffins look like a team with a bright future, according to praise by Shoemaker.
“They are young but athletic. They are going to be a good football team,” Shoemaker said. “They’re going to beat some teams this year. They’ve got a nice squad and good athletes. They are athletic at every position. They are going to be a force in the next couple years.”
Robinson is one of the Tigers’ starting seniors. The Hastings running back performed in workhorse fashion. He tallied a pair of one-yard TD runs. Robinson led all ball carriers with 31 totes for 134 yards.
Quarterback Tucker Synek completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (16-for-23 and 0 interceptions). He totaled 123 aerial yards.
Keithen Krings helped lead the Tiger receiving unit. He hauled in five passes for 31 yards. Kohl caught five passes for 28 yards.
Vertin booted a 30-yard field goal in the first half to give HHS a 10-7 lead. He also kicked a pair of extra points.
Defensively, Kohl and Vertin also stood out. Vertin blocked two passes. Kohls’ 75-yard fumble return was the game’s longest play.
The Tigers’ next game will be Sept. 1 at York where they will tangle with the pre-season Class B No. 9 Dukes.
York is always a tough battle. It is going to be a physical game. We are going to have to really play better. We can’t have mistakes. York is always a good, physical team. They are going to be sound,” Shoemaker said.
Gretna E. (0-1)............7 0 0 6 — 13
Hastings (1-0)............0 10 7 6 — 23
GE — Carson Herrmann 25 pass from Logan Kracht (Kamden Korth kick).
H — Naz Robinson 1 run (Chance Vertin kick).
H — Vertin 30 field goal.
H — Kooper Kohl 75 fumble return (Vertin kick).
H — Robinson 1 run (kick fail).
GE — Kracht 1 run (run fail).