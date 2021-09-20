Hastings High is fairly confident it will see Omaha Skutt Catholic again.
If it happens, it will probably be in the span of about a month at some point during the Class B state softball tournament.
Saturday’s final of the Hastings Invitational was a mere preview.
The No. 1-rated Skyhawks took the cake with a 1-0 victory. Fourth-ranked Hastings didn’t seem too rattled, despite suffering just its second loss of the season.
“We always hope we see them again,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “You tip your cap; they’re a great team.”
Hastings also tipped its cap last October in the Class B final, an 8-4 loss to Skutt on the same field.
This time last year, the Tigers were the ones victorious over the Skyhawks, proving their name worthy of being tossed into the Class B title conversation, perhaps more so than in other recent years.
In a loaded field Saturday, it was the rematch of last year’s title game that highlighted the action. The 1-0 end result showcased only a slight difference between the two squads.
Hastings committed one mistake and it was costly. A throwing error in the second inning that saw the ball skip into left field compounded a passed ball and plated Skutt’s only run. Courtesy runner Bianca Calabretto, who was on base in place of Elkhorn transfer catcher Paige Roessner after her single, scored the unearned run charged to Hastings pitcher Faith Molina.
Otherwise, Molina held her own against Skutt’s offense, recording seven strikeouts in five innings. Molina surrendered only two hits and stranded four baserunners.
“To get those first three batters, it’s like hitter’s row up there,” Speak said of Skutt’s Lauren and Hannah Camenzind and Ruby Meylan, who were a combined 0-for-5. “To hold those guys down was a big deal for us.”
Roessner’s two-out single in the second was only costly after a wild pitch, passed ball and the error. Molina fanned Ashley Fritton in a full count to end the frame before stranding the bases loaded in the third inning.
“We learned a lot about ourselves,” Speak said. “We can’t take plays off. That play at third there, I think we were sleeping in the dugout a little bit, our catcher got caught off guard, and our defense didn’t stop the ball. There’s a lot of things, but we’ve talked about (the importance of) little plays and they bit us today.”
The Hastings offense produced only a pair of hits off of Meylan, the Skutt ace who was in the circle for the final 5 1/3 innings of the 2020 state championship and the winning pitcher.
Sammy Schmidt slapped a one-out single in the first and a two-out double in the sixth. That was all for the Hastings offense, which Meylan K’d 11 times and issued one walk to.
“She’s a phenomenal pitcher,” Speak said of Meylan. “She controls the mound really well and we knew what she was going to bring. She just continues to climb the ladder and we weren’t prepared for it.”
Hastings cruised to the invite final with a pair of 11-0 wins over McCook and No. 6 Norris.
Kaelan Schultz homered twice in the opening win over McCook and Peytin Hudson permitted just three baserunners across four innings on 58 pitches while striking out three.
Schmidt flew the yard twice against Norris, which finished as a no-hit effort in the circle by Molina.
The Titans struck out eight times in six innings but did earn two walks off the Hastings righty, who tripled twice at the plate.
KK Laux and Emma Synek doubled as part of a 15-hit Tigers win.
Other notes: Skutt’s effort wasn’t flawless, but the Skyhawks left town with three more wins to remain undefeated. They beat Platteview 11-0 and Lincoln Pius 7-2 before slipping by Hastings 1-0.
Norris claimed third place with its 13-4 drubbing of Pius following a 10-4 win over York and being no-hit by Hastings.
York finished in fifth place after beating McCook 6-2 and Seward 7-6.
McCook shutout Platteview in the seventh-place game 12-0 after its losses to Hastings and York.
Game one
MCK..................000 0xx x — 0 2 2
HAS...............713 xxx x — 11 10 0
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Jada Berry.
2B — H, Hudson, Emma Synek. M, Brooklynn Gillen.
HR — Kaelan Schultz.
Game two
HAS...............230 015 x — 11 15 2
NOR..................000 000 x — 0 0 1
W — Faith Molina. L — Jacee Carlow.
2B — H, KK Laux, Synek.
3B — H, Faith Molina 2.
HR — Sammy Schmidt 2.