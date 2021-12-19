While getting schooled in back-to-back basketball games, the learning curve of the Hastings High boys basketball team took an upward trajectory.
After falling Friday by 20 points to previously unbeaten Kearney Catholic, Hastings took on undefeated Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.
The Tigers looked much-improved in Saturday’s fray, even though Hastings dropped a 56-42 decision to the Crusaders in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College.
How does a team make progress after two consecutive losses? Tiger coach Drew Danielson explained:
“It is attitude and effort. It is playing the way we are capable of playing. It’s playing a four-quarter game against good-quality competition,” Danielson said.
The Tigers checked off all of those boxes against GICC, the defending Class C-2 state champions and ranked No. 1 this season by the Omaha World-Herald.
HHS showed obvious scoring improvement Saturday. The Tigers reeled off 10 first-quarter points compared to only two points in the opening period of the Tigers’ Friday loss to Kearney Catholic.
The Tigers put up double-digit scoring in each quarter against GICC. Hastings never seemed beyond striking distance until late, when the Crusaders iced the win with free throws.
Trailing by 11 points at halftime, Hastings kept the game competitive in the second half. HHS outscored the Crusaders 11-8 going into the fourth quarter.
“We tweaked the starting lineup just a little bit just to give us a little spark. I think it worked,” Danielson said. “I thought we played a complete four-quarter game. But we just have to get better at the things we can better at.”
Two Tigers closed with double-digit scoring totals. Caden Block’s 13 points led HHS’ offense. Connor Riley added 10 points. Aaron Nonneman contributed an eight-point effort.
As a senior, Riley again showed his leadership qualities on both ends of the court. He scored in each quarter, including a trey down the stretch that concluded the Tigers’ scoring.
Caden Block displayed accurate marksmanship from three-point land by making three long bombs. Jackson Block added a trey.
The Blocks, both 6-foot-4, are valuable assets to the Tigers.
“With their length it allows you to do a lot of things,” Danielson said. “They can both shoot it pretty well. They work their tails off. It allows us to move them around as much as we can.”
Nonneman canned a pair of three-point buckets. He was rewarded with praise from his coach.
“It was good to see Aaron Nonneman bounce back. The kid can play. He can shoot it. We need to get him going a little more. He’s capable of hitting 20 every single night,” Danielson said.
Hastings’ best team efforts came late in the third quarter and in the early fourth quarter.
The Tigers cut GICC’s lead to eight points on back-to-back baskets by Nonnekamp and Brayden Power. Hastings again cut the lead to eight when Power swished a pair of free throws.
Even though the Tigers lost both of their weekend contests, Danielson said he was proud of his team’s efforts.
“For a young team to really get our butts kicked (Friday), and to come back out here on a big stage, big setting, and perform like that, you don’t see that all the time from a young team. That’s due to our culture and the kids that we have,” Danielson said.
Marcus Lowery topped the Crusaders’ scoring with 18 points. Isaac Herbek rang up 14 points. Brayton Johnson had 10 points.
The Tigers return to action Tuesday at Elkhorn North (2-4).
GICC (6-0)..................19 13 8 16 — 56
HHS (2-3)..................10 11 11 10 — 42
GICC (56)
Brayton Johnson 10, Alex King 1, Isaac Herbek 14, Marcus Lowery 18, Ishmael Nadir 3, Gil Jengmer 10.
HHS (42)
Aaron Nonneman 8, Jackson Block 3, Brayden Schram 2, Caden Block 13, Connor Riley 10, Brayden Power 6.