Hastings High’s night could have gone a very different way had it not shown resilience Thursday.
In facing a tough Aurora Huskies (10-14) squad in The Jungle for their pink-out game, the Tigers dropped the first set 25-12.
“I’m really proud of the girls for regrouping after that first set,” said Tigers head coach Allison Soucie. “We could have crumbled but they held their heads up and kept charging through and played a lot better after that.”
Hastings came out strong to beat the Huskies in set two 25-23, but Aurora won sets three and four 25-22, 25-16 to win the match.
The Tigers (13-14) struggled from the opening serve with Aurora setter senior Kasey Schuster connecting with senior Madie Stevenson for the first point of a 7-1 run.
Junior setter Mary Howie scored for the Tigers on a sneaky setter dump and then connected with junior Kori Curtis to cut the Huskies lead to just two points. With a 13-10 lead, the Huskies scored seven unanswered points. Stevenson got an ace to win the final point of the set for the Huskies.
“We’ve been doing some team building this week and talking about how can you handle hard better and that’s what we talked about after that first set,” Soucie said. “We told them to keep fighting because anything can happen and to control what we can control and put the pressure on them and they really responded to that.”
Motivated after set one, the Tigers came out and got three kills from junior Carlie Beckby and a block from senior Eli Robbins to give them 9-3 lead. The Huskies found themselves down by eight points midway thought the match but found some momentum to make it a 16-19 point game in favor of the Tigers.
Sevenson teamed up with senior Lexi Jones and Schuster for the Huskies to tie the set at 21 points apiece. The Tigers then got an ace from junior Lainey Benson and held on to win set two 25-21.
“I really love the fact that we were in a hole in set two and we came back and tied the score late in the set and only losing by a couple after being down quite a bit,” said Huskies head coach Andrew Murillo.
The Tigers used the momentum from the second set to build a 6-2 lead early in set three. Howie connected with Robbins for a kill, Robbins and sophomore Addyson Hermes got a block and junior Lexi Benson added an ace in the early run.
Later in the set, Curtis added a pair of kills and Beckby pounded four in a row for the Tigers as they took a 15-12 lead.
Both teams traded points late in the set, but an ace for the Huskies by Schuster tied the game at 21 a piece. Jones nailed a pair of kills later in the set to lead the Huskies to a 25-22 win.
The fourth set started out a lot like the first, with the Huskies building a sizable lead. Huskies senior Delaney Nachtigal got three kills early to give them a 12-6 lead. The Tigers could never get over that early deficit and Jones added three more kills to her stat line as the Huskies won the final set.
“I was really proud of our girls, we’ve kind of had an up and down season and we just hit a really good stride tonight,” Murillo said of the Huskies. “What I really saw was the girls trusting each other when we made adjustments. We’re growing together and they battled tonight. It was a great win.”