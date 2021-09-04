Turnovers and mistakes plagued Hastings High and led to the Tigers’ 40-0 home loss to Scottsbluff Friday.
The Tigers (0-3) had trouble from the game’s outset. By halftime, the Bearcats owned a 20-0 advantage. By the fourth quarter, the game was in a running-clock mode because of the 35-point mercy rule.
“Ball security. That’s the big thing. We turned the ball over three times,” said Tiger coach Charlie Shoemaker after the game played at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.
Hanging on to the ball was troublesome for Hastings, especially in the early going. A case in point was HHS’ first possession. The Tigers fumbled the ball away on their fourth play from scrimmage.
The Tigers recovered two Bearcat fumbles but couldn’t turn them into points.
Scottsbluff got on the scoreboard first. After ending a Tiger scoring threat with an interception, the Bearcats wasted no time scoring. A 65-yard pass put the Bearcats at the HHS five yard line from where Scottsbluff made it 6-0 on a TD run.
The 65-yard bomb caught the Tigers napping, as the Bearcat tight end got wide open deep over the middle and rambled into the endzone untouched.
“I thought our defense came out and played well. But we had some breakdowns. We didn’t read our keys on the tight ends and the wing,” Shoemaker said. “Their offense does that to you. They run at you, run at you. And then they pop that pass. If you’re not dialed in on every single play it’s really tough.”
Late in the first quarter, Hastings turned the ball over again on a fumble near midfield. Fortunately, the Tiger defense held the line.
The Tigers recovered a fumble on the first play of the second quarter. But Scottsbluff’s defense forced a three-and-out. The Bearcats took the ball at their own 37 and marched 63 yards on a 9-play touchdown drive. The two-point conversion run gave Scottsbluff a 14-0 bulge.
Just prior to halftime, Scottsbluff orchestrated an 80-yard, 7-play march capped by a 6-yard TD run that gave the Bearcats their 20-0 lead at the break.
Hastings defense had trouble covering Scottsbluff’s tight end, Trevor Schwartz, who closed with 124 receiving yards on five catches.
Scottsbluff sophomore halfback Sebastien Boyle carried 21 times for 129 yards and two touchdown plunges.
“He’s going to be a tough one by the time he gets to be a senior. Holy smokes. He’s a good player,” Shoemaker said.
The Tigers, who are contending with injuries and have a lot of young players, had some bright spots. HHS sophomore quarterback Johnny Whyrick completed 14 of 23 passes but threw an interception.
Hastings’ top receiver, Beau Dreher, had pass-catching success especially early. He caught five passes for 27 yards. Dreher is playing through injury.
“We wanted to limit his snaps tonight and hopefully get him through the rest of the season,” Shoemaker said. He played more snaps than I probably wanted him to. But he wanted in there. That’s kind of the way he is.”
The Tigers play Gering this week, a team that Shoemaker said is making positive strides.
“They are much improved. They are going to be a good football team,” Shoemaker said. “In Class B there are no bad teams. The margin of error is very, very small. If you make mistakes like we did the last three weeks, that’s going to be the result.”
Shoemaker said he has confidence that the Tigers can recover from losing their 0-3 season start.
“I think they are going to bounce back. I told the kids to recharge, refresh and be ready to go on Monday. We’ve just got to find that mesh. We have a lot of new kids. Some of the leaders have got to start to emerge. We are seeing it a little bit, but not fast enough.”
Scottsbluff (1-1)....6 14 14 6 — 40
Hastings (0-3)..............0 0 0 0 — 0
S — Breaden Stull 5 run (kick fail)
S — Stull 1 run (Sebastien Boyle run)
S — Boyle 2 run (kick fail)
S — Trevor Schwartz 15 pass from Stull (Josiah Mobley run)
S — Boyle 6 run (kick fail)
S — Jose Rodriguez 26 run (kick fail).
S H
Rush yards 260 58
Pass yards 210 96
Total yards 470 154
Penalties yds. 3-20 7-42
RUSHING — S, Stull 12-77, Boyle 21-129, Frank Trevino 1-2, Jose Rodriguez 4-38, Isaiha Kearney 3-14. H, Johnny Whyrick 1- (-17), Jett Samuelson 6-11, Oaklyn Smith 9-64.
PASSING — S, 7-9-0 210. H, 14-23-1 96.
RECEIVING — S, Schwartz 5-124, Rodriquez 2-86 . H, Beau Dreher 5-27, Ryan Bauer 2-10, Calub Clark 1-5, Connor Reiuchstein 1-6, Cole Hepner 3-19, Cooper Hunsley 2-29.