GRAND ISLAND — Besides Class B No. 1 Norris, which has won 13 straight girls soccer matches, there might not be a hotter team across the state than Northwest.
And it has come with a potent offensive attack that posted 53 goals in nine consecutive wins leading into Wednesday's Class B, Subdistrict 7 final with Hastings High.
One of those victories came against the Tigers on April 21 — a 6-0 rout at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Wednesday's outing still didn't favor the Tigers (8-8), but the effort and outcome were better, said Hastings coach Missy Everson.
"We played hard, we just didn't get the result we wanted," said Everson, whose team fell 2-0 to the Vikings.
Northwest (14-2) scored early and tacked on a second half insurance goal to clinch a spot in a district final — potentially even a chance at hosting.
Hastings, Everson said, is on the cusp of a wild card bid. The Tigers would likely be the final team in and play No. 1 Omaha Skutt.
The Vikings netted their first tally in the sixth minute when freshman Anna Keller capitalized on Hastings' failure to clear the ball.
The goal was essentially set up by a give-and-go by Evelyn Keller and Guadalupe Sanchez that was broken up. But the ball barely escaped the 18-yard box before Keller booted it past Hastings keeper Jess Quintero.
"We kind of lost our marks in the middle and the freshman made a good finish," Everson said. "They've got some really good freshmen."
Following the home goal, Hastings really didn't experience an offensive chance until just before halftime when Taylor Delaney found herself one-on-one with the Northwest goaltender.
Delaney's point-blank shot was saved and the Tigers went another while without a favorable scoring chance.
The next best opportunity — a sliding shot on goal by Ezzy Guzman — came with the home team lead doubled after a goal by Alexis Lilienthal in the 60th minute. Lilienthal buried a one-on-one look after the Hastings defense broke down and allowed an open run at Quintero, who then vacated to minimize the shooting angle but to no avail.
"Most of the time a 1v1 goes to the shooter and not the keeper," Everson said. "That was a good goal by them."
Hastings' issues on offensive have been season-long. Too much dribbling, not enough timely shooting.
"We were passing up shots we should have taken and we didn't challenge the keeper as much as we would have liked," Everson said.
That was also due to a stout Northwest back line that pushed traffic away from the net.
"They have a couple really talented girls up front," said Northwest coach Jess Hermann of Hastings. "We wanted to key in on them and it was a group effort. Any time you have a shutout, you're guaranteed a win."
Now it's a waiting game for Hastings to see if the season continues.
Boys: Northwest 3, Hastings 0
It was scoreless for the first 20 minutes, but the next 20 were dominated by the Vikings.
Northwest scored three goals in a span of 16 minutes and kept Hastings at bay to end the Tigers' season Wednesday in the B-7 subdistrict final.
Goal scorers were Peyton Atwood (22'), Najib Ortiz (30') and Alexander Korte (38').
"That's a good team," said Hastings coach Chris Pedroza. "We made a couple of mistakes that allowed them to score the first two goals."
The Tigers were recovering from a 100-minute, emotional match Tuesday eventually decided by penalty kicks.
Despite the fatigue, Pedroza said he knew it'd be a different match than the one the teams played April 21 on Lloyd Wilson Field's turf.
"Turf favors the more physical team," he said. "I was super excited to play them on grass because I felt like it would be a different game and it was. After halftime they did what we asked them to do and it was 0-0 in the second half."
Hastings never did find the back of the net, but keeping Northwest (13-3) out of it was a moral victory heading into the offseason.
Pedroza instructed his team to carry that second half into next year as it was one of the better 40-minute halves of the season.
"It was a full effort from all the players," he said. "Soccer is a game of who wants it the most. That's what we talked to them about at halftime, just using the extra 5 or 10% to win those 50-50 balls."
Hastings, which won one game last season, finishes 6-10.