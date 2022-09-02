Two games have come and gone, and Hastings High’s football team hasn’t yet learned how to score.
The Tigers played their home opener Friday. But they didn’t give the home crowd much to cheer about, falling to York 24-0 at Lloyd Wilson Field.
That’s eight straight quarters of football in which HHS has been shut out. Last Friday the Tigers lost their season opener at Elkhorn North 28-0.
So, it is back to the film room and the practice field for coach Charlie Shoemaker’s team, as it tries to improve in the midst of a tough schedule.
The Tigers will face another tough opponent next week. They play at Lincoln Pius X, a team that will make it difficult for HHS to show improvement.
Shoemaker has another young football team this season, listing only five seniors on the roster.
“We are not very deep. That’s another issue as well,” Shoemaker said. “You look at the faces. We are young. We have probably two guys that probably played meaningful varsity minutes last year. And it shows all across the board. “We are learning by fire these first three or four games. We do not have an easy schedule. But that’s how you get better.”
The young Tigers (0-2) made several glaring mistakes that led to York’s 17-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers’ first big error was a pass interception. It led to a 3-0 York lead. The three-point kick was set up when the Dukes pilfered a pass and returned it 34 yards to the Tigers’ 31 yard line. From there, York ran six plays, then made good on its field goal attempt with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.
A second Tiger miscue later in the first period led to a 10-0 York advantage. HHS shanked a punt from the Tigers’ 21 yard line. The punt fluttered only 18 yards. That put the Dukes at the HHS 39 yard line. They scored four plays later on a 12-yard run.
York took a 17-0 halftime lead by capitalizing on the Tigers’ third big mistake. The Dukes recovered an HHS fumble near midfield. From there they needed only two plays to find pay dirt — a 28-yard pass midway through the second quarter.
“In the first half, it was small details, broken plays here and there,” Shoemaker said. “We had turnovers early and gave them the short field. That was 17-0.”
In the second half, the Tigers stood their ground with more tenacity, allowing York just one more score — a four yard touchdown run with 1:24 left in the third period.
“I thought our defense did a pretty nice job, considering the situation they were in,” Shoemaker said.”But they (York) are a good football team. We are not doing things right all the time to beat a team like that.”
In the second half, the Dukes played more conservatively when they had the ball. They wanted to burn clock to preserve their lead and leave Hastings with a 2-0 record.
York coach Glen Snodgrass explained his team’s second-half slow-down.
“We were up by 17 at the half. I thought that might be enough to win. So we came out in the second half and played really conservative. “I wanted to keep the ball away from (Hastings). “We weren’t going to take any chances. We just wanted to avoid turnovers and run the clock.”
York’s defense seemed as impressive as its offense. The Dukes kept the Tiger offense bottled up most of the game. HHS got into York territory only twice after halftime.
Duke put the clamps on the Tiger offense, holding them to 115 total yards. HHS’ running and passing yards were nearly equal. Kooper Kohl led the Tiger runners with 27 yards on nine carries. Joe Rodriguez had the longest Hastings pass reception, an 18-yarder from the arm of backup quarterback Tucker Synek.
York (2-0).................10 7 7 0 — 24
HHS (0-2).....................0 0 0 0 — 0
York — Garrett Ivey 31 field goal
York — Carter Stenger 7 run (Ivey kick)
York — Austin Phinney 28 pass from Ryan Seevers (Ivey kick)
York — Seth Erickson 4 run (Ivey kick)