GERING — If golf was played only tee to green and not on the green, Hastings High would’ve posted much lower scores during the opening round of the Class B state golf tournament Monday.
But it’s not, and the Tigers’ struggles on the greens at Monument Shadows Golf Club in Gering nudged scores much higher.
“We can hit the ball, but when you throw in three-, four- and five-putts, that makes a difference,” said head coach Rick Christy, who had five golfers competing.
“We just do not putt well enough.”
And yet, the Tigers find themselves in the top 10 of the team standings, which was a goal. Their four lowest scorers compiled a 421.
Senior Anna Brant led that charge with her 90, which places her 21st after 18 holes of the 36-hole tournament.
She has aspirations to medal after finished tied for 18th as a junior last season.
“I obviously don’t want to be sitting 21st right now, and I could be shooting a lot better, but 15th or 12th is only six strokes (away),” Brant said. “If I can shoot just even five strokes better, I feel like I can get there.”
Based on the way she hit the ball, she said, that’s very doable. As long as she makes a few putts, too.
“I could hit my drive well, I could get my second shot on and then it’d be too far and then I’d three-putt. Or two-putt,” she said. “Drives were really good, but that’s how it usually is. Just hoping to come back tomorrow and putt better.”
The Tigers played the same course a week ago for their conference meet. Brant said her score Monday was five strokes better.
Teammates Kendall Consbruck, Gracey McIntyre, Alyana Stephenson and Cynthia Carlson were all in the 100s on the day.
“I’m high on this team, I’m high on the girls,” Christy said. “I just feel really good about them.”
He also said Stephenson, who hadn’t picked up a club before five months ago, is a rising star because of her investment into the sport.
“I’m not going to call my shot, but she is going to be one of the top players in our district next year,” Christy said. “She’s that hard of a worker. She’s playing very competitive golf.”
Tee times begin at 9 a.m. mountain time. The Tigers all tee off between 9:40 and 10:30 a.m.
All golfers will be chasing Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin, the defending champion, who shot a 1-under 71 and leads the field of 71 golfers.
Round one scores (Top 15 individuals)
1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71; 2, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 75; 3, Whitney Dahir, Duchesne, 76; T4, Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 79; T4, Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne, 79; 6, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 81; T7, Madison Mumm, Gering, 82; T7, Kathleen Kelley, Duchesne, 82; T7, Kierra Paquette, Beatrice, 82; T10, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 83; T10, June Mullen, Duchesne, 83; T12, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 84; T12, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 84; 14, Kennedy Anderson, Bennington, 85; T15, Elizabeth Wright, Duchesne, 87; T15, Mallory Stirek, Blair, 87
Anna Brant 90; Kendall Consbruck 109; Gracey McIntyre 110; Alyana Stephenson 112; Cynthia Carlson 122