Hastings High’s softball team improved its season record to 12-1 with a pair of wins in a triangular Tuesday at the Smith Softball Complex.
A 13-1 first-game win against Cozad helped the Tigers smooth over their first loss of the season. That came Saturday when Hastings dropped an 11-10 slugfest against Elkhorn.
In the nightcap, the Tigers downed Aurora 12-2 in a game that ended after four innings because of the run rule.
In the first game, Sammy Schmidt led the Tiger offense with a pair of home runs. Kaelan Schultz also belted a homer to aid Hastings to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Schmidt clouted a two-run round-tripper in the first inning. Sydni Johnson also scored on the home run. Schmidt’s second homer of the game was in the third inning — a two run shot, plating Emma Synek ahead of her.
“She’s having a great season,” said Tiger coach Ashley Speak. “Basically, one through nine we are hitting the ball well. But it is always nice to see kids have that breakout game where they put the ball over the fence.”
After Schmidt’s first-inning home run, Schultz made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot for a 3-0 HHS lead.
“Kaelan is a very strong hitter,” Speak said. “When she's pitched to, she definitely is going to put a hearty stroke on it. She did that today again.”
The Tigers widened their lead to 4-0 in the first frame when Delaney Mullen raced home from third base on an error. Mullen reached on a walk, then stole second base and third base.
Tuesday afternoon’s north wind probably helped the Tigers’ home run outburst. The wind was blowing hard in the first couple of innings. Before the game, players and fans were talking about the potential for wind-aided home runs.
“I think the wind played a little bit of a factor. But we’ve been hitting the ball well. Even in our loss against Elkhorn we put up 10 runs,” Speak said. “The one thing that’s been consistent for us all season, hitting the ball all over the field.
“We’ve had home runs here and there. We’ve also done a good job with hitting gaps throughout the season.”
Tiger pitcher Faith Molina enjoyed a stellar performance on the mound.
She struck out eight of the nine Cozad outs in the game shortened to three innings by the mercy rule.
Molina was not seriously challenged by Cozad batters until the third inning, when Molina gave up a pair of singles.
“She’s really coming around as a pitcher, hitting spots really well today,” Speak said. “That’s what we are looking for is consistency there on the mound and continually hitting and looking for some strong defense.”
The Hastings’ run production saw Schmidt and Schultz score three runs apiece. Johnson and Mullen had two runs each. KK Laux came up with a two-run single.
Cozad (8-4)...................001 xxx x — 1 2 1
Hastings (11-1)..............436 xxx x — (13) 8 1
W — Faith Molina. L — Reagan Armagost.
2B — H, Delaney Mullen.
HR — H, Sammy Schmidt 2, Kaelan Schultz.
HASTINGS 12, AURORA 2
HHS bundled together seven doubles and took an eight-run lead into the third inning. Hastings closed the game with 12 hits.
Schultz and Laux clouted a double apiece in the first inning to help the Tigers build a 3-0 lead.
In Hastings’ five-run second frame, Molina and McKinsey Long each belted a double.
Registering a double each in the fourth inning were Schultz, Peytin Hudson and Emma Synek.
Hudson picked up the pitching win, going the distance. Aurora collected five hits, all singles. The Huskies scored one run in the third inning and their second run in the fourth frame.
Scoring three runs each for Hastings was Schmidt and Schultz. Molina scored twice.
Schultz led all hitters with two doubles and a single.
A five-run second inning boosted the Tigers.
Aurora (9-4).....................001 1xx x — 2 5 1
Hastings (12-1)................350 4xx x — (12) 12
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Taryn McKinney.
2B — H, Kaelan Schultz, 2, KK Laux, Faith Molina, McKinsey Long, Hudson, Emma Synek.