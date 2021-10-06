A fired up but illness-plagued Hastings volleyball team split its matches in its home court triangular Tuesday night, besting Beatrice 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, before falling to Grand Island Northwest 25-10, 25-14.
Down four starters because of sickness, the Tigers were never really able to give the Vikings the typical knockdown, drag-out crosstown rival matchup both teams are accustomed to, though there was some improvement shown between the first and second sets in terms of long rallies and big plays.
“I was really proud of how my bench players came together in positions they do not normally play and beat Beatrice, who we lost to last weekend,” Hastings head coach Allison Soucie said. “Against Northwest, they’re a good team with a good program, so I’m happy with how well we continued to play as a team.
“Yeah, we didn’t get two wins, but we still played tough and played together despite all the obstacles we faced tonight. Against Northwest, we were really trying to go after things and focus too hard, where we just needed to let it come naturally and play a little more clean instead of jabby.”
In its loss to Northwest, Hastings fell behind early and was never really able to find its footing in the two-match sweep. An ace serve by senior Taylor Retzlaff put the Vikings ahead, 5-1, to begin play. With junior Chloe Mader serving, five unanswered points opened an 11-2 advantage that only grew as play progressed. Her powerful kill late in the match left Northwest in control, 20-6.
In the second and final match, the Tigers scored first to enjoy their only lead of the game, 1-0. Hastings’ kept it close for roughly half the match, cut its deficit to 13-10 with an epic rally cashed in on a kill by Hilgendorf.
Kills by seniors Rylie Rice, Ashlynn Brown and junior Taylor Jakubowski enabled the Vikings to take control of the contest, 24-14. Jakubowski’s ace sealed the deal.
Standouts for the Tigers included junior setter Charli Coil, sophomore Lainey Benson and senior middle Madalynn Hilgendorf.
“Charli served well and had great hands,” Soucie said. “She kind of ran the court out there. Lainey was getting really good digs, and we always get consistency from Mady.”
Extending its winning streak to nine straight, Northwest improved to 15-8 overall. With its split, the Tigers are now 11-16.
Hastings takes to the road Thursday for its next match against Aurora.