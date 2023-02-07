LINCOLN — The Hastings girls bowling team put in more than a full day of work at the Class B state tournament at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The first-round matches began at 2 p.m., and the championship match didn’t get over until more than nine hours later, wrapping up shortly after 11 p.m.
But if you ask any of the Tigers, the journey to become the state runner-up was well worth the physical and mental effort exhausted on Tuesday.
Hastings won three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to the state championship match against Wayne, the top seed in the tournament. And while the Tigers delivered the first punch, their improbable run ended in the championship match, losing in four games.
The Tigers began their day beating seventh-seeded Arapahoe in three games. In the final game, HHS had just two open frames, cruising to a 174-136 win. But, in the next match, HHS was sent to the consolation bracket after a 3-2 loss to Waverly, despite leading the match 2-1.
In the consolation rounds, No. 2 Hastings took down No. 8 Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family and third-seeded Hartington Newcastle, both by scores of 3-1. And in the final round of consolation, the Tigers got their revenge on Waverly, winning 3-1.
The championship match was exactly what you’d expect between top two seeds. Hastings won the first game 187-149, marking in the final seven frames, including three straight strikes. But Wayne put the Tigers in a corner after winning the next two games 168-137 and 148-145.
The final game of the long day epitomized the finals match, as not even 10 frames was enough to decide a winner. Both teams rolled scores of 159, but Wayne claimed the team state championship with a sudden death victory.
Due to the tournament ending just before deadline, more coverage of the Tigers state tournament run will continue in future editions of the Hastings Tribune.