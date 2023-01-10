AURORA — The Hastings High Tigers got their second straight win on the road Tuesday night and it came against the Aurora Huskies (4-8).
The Tigers (3-7) saw a nine-point lead dwindle in the final minutes of the game as the Huskies cut the lead to just one point with 21.2 seconds to play.
But composure and free throws down the stretch led the Tigers to a 34-30 victory.
Sophomore Makenzie Nollette went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final seconds and junior Emma Landgren made a late layup to seal the win for the Tigers.
“We have really been talking about doing the best you can every game and relying on your teammates,” said Tigers head coach Liz Vanderpool. “We are a pretty young team in general, and for them to stay composed at the end was huge for them.
“For Kenzie to step up and knock down those free throws when she’s not 100% coming back from her arm injury was great to see.”
Nollette got things going for the Tigers early, getting a steal on defense that lead to the Tigers first two points of the game. Freshman Hadyn Laux knocked down a pair of 3-point field goals for the Tigers late in the opening quarter as they took a 12-6 lead.
The Huskies shot just 2-for-23 in the first half as the Tigers took a 16-8 lead at halftime.
“It was a tough one from the start. Hastings played a great game defensively and made us force some shots that we didn’t really want to take,” said Huskies head coach Kelly Krueger. “You kind of have a feeling as a coach if it’s not going to be your night and after missing a couple of those early shots I thought oh man it might be a long night.
Landgren had five points in the third quarter as the Tigers had a 24-15 lead with one quarter left to play.
The Tigers struggled in the early minutes of the fourth, failing to score until senior Emma Synek sunk a pair of free throws with 3:40 left to play.
The Huskies got an early bucket from senior Kasey Schuster and a free throw from senior Aleah Vinkenberg to cut into the Tiger lead.
With 31.8 second to play, Nollette made two free throws to give the Tigers a 31-25 lead. Aurora junior Denae Nachtigal drained her only trey of the night to cut the lead to three with just over 20 second left on the clock
Nachtigal then stole the inbounds pass and got fouled on the shot. She made both free throws to make it a 31-30 game in favor of the Tigers.
“We have worked on the press the last couple of days in practice, going to the ball and not being in that situation where you just stand and watch everyone else do something,” Vanderpool said.
The Tigers scored the last three points of the game on a layup from Landgren and a free throw from Nollette to win 34-30.
“I’m proud of how they finished the game,” Krueger said. “It would have been easy to just roll over and let this one slide by but for them to work their way back and make it a game at the end says a lot about them.”
Schuster led all scorers with 13 points for the Huskies and Nactigal added 10.
Landgren finished with 11 for the Tigers and Laux contributed nine points in her first start of the season.
The boys game between Aurora and Hastings was postponed. An Aurora junior varsity player was seriously injured during the JV game. The schools will attempt to reschedule at a later date.
Hastings (3-7)........12 4 8 10 — 34
Aurora (4-8).............6 2 7 15 — 30
Hastings (34)
Grace Beck 0-1 0-0 0, Madisyn Hamilton 1-3 0-0 2, Kelyn Henry-Perlich 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 5-10 1-4 11, Hadyn Laux 2-2 3-5 9, Makenzie Nollette 1-3 4-6 6, Emma Synek 2-5 2-2 6.
Aurora (30)
Reagan Ashby 1-4 0-0 3, Adi Fahrnbruch 0-4 0-0 0, Eva Fahrnbrunch 0-8 0-0 0, Emi Huls 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Janda 0-1 2-2 2, Kenna Merrihew 0-1 0-0 0, Denae Nachtigal 3-14 3-4 10, Kasey Schuster 6-15 1-2 13, Aleah Vinkenberg 0-5 2-4 2.
Three-point field goals: Hastings 2-7 (Beck 0-1, Laux 2-2, Nollette 0-2, Synek 0-2) Aurora 2-8 (Ashby 1-3, A. Fahrnbruch, E. Fahrnbruch 0-1, Merrihew 0-1, Nachtial 1-1, Vinkenberg 0-1).