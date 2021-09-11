With temperatures reaching in the mid 90's Saturday, the Hastings High softball team was as hot as it was outside. The Tigers rolled through their side of the Hastings Classic bracket to finish the weekend 3-0.
The Tigers second game was against rival Adams Central, a team they'll see on Thursday as well.
On Saturday, Hastings showed why it is one of the best teams in Class B.
Faith Molina was on fire. The senior set the tone with a first-pitch home run in the bottom of the first and drove in five runs total in the contest. Hastings scored seven runs in the bottom of the first.
"I think we hit well all day. The pitchers did what they needed to do in the circle and that's all we can expect for today, especially it being warm out here," said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. "We are on that tough stretch of the season and we really haven't had a day off. To come out and win three games today was good for us."
Adams Central responded in the top of second when Taylin Schernikau had a single, then Abby Stroh hit a home run to put the Patriots on the board but trail 7-2.
In the bottom of the second, the Tigers flexed their muscle when they brought 13 batters to the plate. Hastings had eight hits in the frame, including singles from Mac Long, Emma Synek, Peytin Hudson and Delaney Mullen. Synek also homered and Sammy Schmidt roped a double. Emma Landgren also smashed two homes runs to boost the Tigers' lead to 17-2.
Landgren had five RBI in the contest.
The Tigers had a hit parade off of AC starting pitcher Kate Ludemann, with 12 hits in the contest while drawing three walks.
Adams Central added one run in the top of the third after a Macie Wolever double. Libby Trausch drove her in.
"We've got to understand the level that Hastings High is playing and try to make sure that we come out with the same intensity," said AC head coach Tim Marker. "We did not have that today. When we see them on Thursday hopefully we can be more ready to come out and play. Their batters are really good, disciplined and can really hit the ball. That is their strength and they are a really good team."
St. Cecilia went 1-2 in the tournament. The Hawkettes produced offense, but couldn't finish the job in two of the three games.
"We showed fight. We dug ourselves a hole in the first game against Crete and Crete is a team where if they get a lead it is hard to take it back," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "The GICC game, we made some uncharacteristic errors and some other stuff that doesn't stick to our identity of what we want to do each time out. We definitely had chances in the GICC game and our last game with Seward."
Pool A results
Hastings 14, Holdrege 0; Adams Central 10, McCook 2; Hastings 17, Adams Central 3; Holdrege 6, McCook 2; Hastings 9, McCook 1; Adams Central 11, Holdrege 3
Pool B results
Crete 9, STC 4; Seward 9, GICC 7; Seward 1, Crete 0; GICC 11, STC 9; Seward 11, STC 10; GICC 8, Crete 3