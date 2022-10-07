SEWARD — The streak is over.
There were seven straight years of the hometown Hastings Tigers in the Class B state softball tournament.
There won't be an eighth.
Seward made sure of that Friday afternoon as the Bluejays punched their ticket to Hastings next week with a pair of come-from-behind victories.
The Bluejays, who were seeded sixth and hosted the Class B, District 6 tournament at Plum Creek Park, scored six unanswered runs in their game one victory (9-8) and then scored five runs in the seventh inning of their game two win (8-3).
"(Seward) came out and played well," said Hastings coach Ashley Speak. "I don't know that we were ever in control. We just kind of let it slip away and those are the things that can't happen to be a state-qualifying team. That's why they're going and we're not."
The teams each had plenty of momentum swings through the five hours and 14 innings of softball.
Hastings tugged at the rope first with a three-run home run by Emma Landgren to open the day as the Tigers led for the first 4 1/2 innings in game one.
The lead expanded to 8-3 in the top of the fifth on six consecutive two-out singles. Carlie Muhlbach drove in Macie Wolever, Emma Synek scored Eleanor Oliver, and Brooke Ochsner plated Landgren.
With nine outs to get, a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series seemed well within reach for the Tigers.
Then disaster struck.
Hastings (23-13) committed four errors in the bottom of the fifth and allowed Seward to take a 9-8 lead, which the 'Jays wouldn't relinquish.
The big blow was a three-run shot by McKenna Sides, who recorded wins in the pitching circle in both games.
"I think we just lost some steam," said Hastings coach Ashley Speak. "I think we've kind of seen it all year where when something doesn't go right it kind of snowballs on us and we saw that today."
In a slower-paced second game, Hastings scratched out a run in the third and another in the fifth before Seward mounted its second comeback.
Schmidt drew an intentional walk with two outs in the third and loaded the bases. Muhlbach made the Bluejays pay with an RBI single.
Schmidt reached on a two-out error in the fifth and Muhlbach singled before Landgren lined an RBI single to center.
Seward (24-9) took the lead in the ensuing half, taking advantage of a pair of walks and three singles. Dani Pallat had the go-ahead hit, a poke to right field that plated Dalaney Anderson and Emmalee Herring.
Freshman Haydn Laux, whose name was mispronounced with an "r" before the "x" all afternoon, came up clutch for the Tigers in the bottom half. She tied the game with a single past the second baseman that chased home Oliver, who walked to leadoff the frame.
But the knot quickly unraveled.
Seward ripped three straight singles to start the seventh to retake the lead. Herring grounded out before two more Bluejays singled, then Sides doubled home a pair of runs to all but seal the fate of Hastings' state tournament streak.
It marked the end of six Tiger careers — Schmidt, Wolever, Synek, Alyssa Breckner, Oliver and Carly Davis.
"They've done a great job for us," Speak said. "Losing seniors always hurts, whether they're in key positions (or not). That's what makes a successful program, is being able to fill those spots in years to come."
Breckner threw 269 pitches Friday, doing anything she could to will the Tigers — the back-to-back Class B runners-up — on one more state tournament ride. She struck out a combined 14 between the games. Only two of Seward's nine runs were earned in game one with six Tigers miscues.
Schmidt will go out as one of the best Tigers in the program's history — one of the few mainstays from a significant roster overhaul.
"We had five kids that were four-year starters and we were just trying to fill those pieces in," said Speak.
The streak of district championships collected by Hastings has ended. The future, though, is still bright.
"We've had a good run," Speak said. "We've had kids who have bought into our program and now we've got to start that number over. Hopefully I'm around to create that seven again.
"There's a lot of potential. We played a lot of young kids. It's definitely not over. We'll rebuild and come back next year."
Game one
Hastings......................301 040 0 — 8 11 6
Seward........................012 060 x — 9 8 0
W — McKenna Sides. L — Alyssa Breckner.
2B — H, Sammy Schmidt, Macie Wolever. S, Lovely Hibbert.
HR — H, Emma Landgren. S, Sides.
Game two
Hastings (23-13)................000 003 5 — 8 12 3
Seward (24-9)....................001 011 0 — 3 7 0
W — McKenna Sides. L — Alyssa Breckner.
2B — S, Hibbert, Sides.