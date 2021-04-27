Hastings High head coach Chris Pedroza pleaded for an explanation on a consequential call by the head referee early in Tuesday’s regular season finale.
“What number?”
“Which player did you call it on?”
“Who was it? I need to know so I can talk to the player.”
But however Pedroza put it, he received no clear explanation.
The hand ball Hastings was whistled for occurred inside the 18-yard box in the 27th minute against Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks inbounded a corner kick that didn’t appear to brush a hand of any player — on either side — gravitating toward the ball.
Both a Shamrock and a Tiger jostled for position to make a play on the ball, but almost immediately the referee signaled for a penalty kick, shortly after the ball bounced for the first time.
“He said something about a player dribbling out of the box and the ball bounced up to his hand,” Pedroza said. “He couldn’t give me a number so he must not have seen it.”
The penalty kick by Frank Fehringer tied the match at 1-1, but deadened the Tigers’ spirits and changed the script, Pedroza said.
“I feel like if that goal doesn’t happen, it would have been a different game,” Pedroza said. “But there’s nothing we can do. It’s part of the game.”
The second half, which lasted 58 minutes instead of 40 due to a clock malfunction, was mostly a stalemate. The game looked destined to finish up in overtime or a shootout.
But Scotus (8-6) collected two goals in the final 10 minutes to steal a 3-1 win.
The tiebreaker appeared to be an own goal on a misdirected kick, but Alex Medina was credited with the goal for the Shamrocks as the ball rolled past the Hastings keeper. The third goal was a collection of misfortune for the Tigers (1-11), whose goalie vacated the net to try and clear, but instead Scotus’ Matt Dolezal controlled the ball and lobbed it into an empty goal for the final tally.
“At that point we were working against the clock and all that,” Pedroza said. “We wanted this game for our seniors, and we came so close.”
The Tigers played a majority of the second half without their leading scorer Brandon Solis, who took a hard tumble and spent the rest of the evening in a sling. A slew of other injuries affected the team’s performance, as well.
“All the injuries we had, it would have been a different game had we had healthy players, key healthy players in the game,” Pedroza said.
“We were hurt the minute (Brandon Solis) left. Him not being on the field, we rely on him a lot. So that injury took a toll on us.”
Josh Solis put Hastings on the board first with his goal in the 18th minute that was produced via free kick from 30 yards out. Solis fooled the Shamrocks by angling his foot to send the ball to the net, rather than the mess of players in the box. The ball bounced in untouched to the keeper’s left side.
“Obviously, it’s huge when you score first,” Pedroza said. “You’ve got momentum going with you and it builds confidence in all of the players out there. That was the plan, was to try and put one in first and just control the game from then on.”
Girls: Scotus 3, Hastings 2
Leah Krings manufactured what seemed to be a momentous goal just before halftime that put Hastings up 1-0 on Columbus Scotus Tuesday night.
Krings’ first shot slammed the crossbar, but the rebound appeared right in front of her and she finished it for the lead as the 40th minute wound down.
“We needed some confidence to play against a team like that,” said Hastings coach Melissa Everson. “That was just an effort goal by Leah. That was awesome to see because she just wanted it more and that’s what we need more of.”
But all game, and especially after halftime, the Tigers (5-8) reverted to being on the defensive rather than the attack.
Hastings was outshot 18-6 by the Shamrocks (9-4), who netted three goals in an eight-minute span through the second half that won them the game.
Libbie Brezenski scored the first of her two goals in he 47th minute on an awkward defensive lapse by the Tigers to knot the score.
Six minutes later, in the 53rd, Grace Sinclair carried a through pass past the Tigers’ backline and shot on Summer Parnell, who made the initial save with her right hand but had the ball bounce back to Sinclair. The Shamrock then tapped in for the lead.
Brezenski capped the Scotus scoring in the 55th minute on a rebound from Kamryn Chohon’s initial attempt on goal.
“That was a brutal 10 minutes,” Everson said. “That was a rough spot, but the fact that we could still put one in and make it a game, that was what mattered. That was a really good team.”
Hastings immediately responded with Esmeralda Guzman’s set piece goal in the 56th minute on the assist from Emma Consbruck. But the Tigers found nothing else over the final 24 minutes.
Both Hastings teams will play in subdistrict matches beginning this weekend. Brackets have not been released yet, but the boys are expected to play Saturday against York while the girls will likely draw a rematch with Northwest on Monday.