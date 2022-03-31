It was almost comical.
Hastings’ inability to net an equalizer in Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Grand Island had laughter being used by the Tigers as a coping mechanism.
There were many what-do-we-have-to-do moments. Heads and hands to the sky.
“A couple of them were just shocking they didn’t go in,” Hastings coach Melissa Everson said of her team’s offensive chances.
McKinsey Long, who was awkwardly entangled with a GISH defender and the ball not more than one foot from the goal line with under three minutes left in regulation, said it best to a teammate as they removed their boots post-match:
“I was right there!”
So were about 25 of the Tigers’ other 27 shots.
Unfortunately for the home team, so was Grand Island’s goal keeper, Adriana Cabello, who helped preserve the team’s first win of the season and hand Hastings (5-1) its first loss.
“Part of it was we weren’t taking very good shots,” said Everson. “We were just kind of settling for whatever shot you could take and that’s part of the reason. Their goalkeeper did a great job; she made all the right saves.”
On one-timers and volleys. On 1-on-1, point-blank chances. With outstretched hands and help from her two steel best friends.
Hastings’ relentless attack was for naught.
Ezzy Guzman, the Tigers’ leading scorer, took a team-high nine shots. Long and Nizel Espinoza Nunez each challenged the net with six.
Nothing would go.
Watching with nervous eyes, Grand Island coach Benny Hanaphy said he needed a defibrillator. His heart needing shocked back into a normal rhythm after the final horn.
“It wasn’t pretty at all, but it worked and they worked incredibly hard. Good things come when you work at them,” he said. “We rode our luck several times, but again, when you work hard you give yourself that platform to optimize from that.”
Freshman Addy Waind was the offensive hero for the Islanders (1-6), who beat HHS in a shootout last season.
Waind scored in the 20th minute, taking advantage of a transitional lapse by the Tigers and looping a left-footed shot to the far post and in.
“We were having all of the attack and I think we forgot to defend a little bit,” Everson said. “That happened a couple times and, really, they could have scored a few more goals.”
Prior to Waind’s goal, the Islanders had been shut out in six matches and outscored 34-0. They went roughly 360 minutes scoreless to begin the season.
Waind was sick on Wednesday and didn’t attend school. Hanaphy said she wasn’t 100% for the game, but gutted it out. Islander nation is glad she did.
“I told her I’d give her more of a break than I did. I took her out one time,” the coach said. “She’s got such potential and for her to bring that home today, that’s going to be huge for her confidence going forward and huge for the whole team that they can rely on someone so young.”
The Tigers didn’t expect that offense would be the problem, considering they hadn’t scored less than two goals in any of their previous five games.
“We definitely had our chances,” Everson said, “we just did not finish.”
GISH (1-6)..........................1 0 — 1
HHS (5-1)..........................0 0 — 0
G: Waind 20’
Boys: Grand Island 6, Hastings 1
A halftime formation adjustment put Hastings on the scoreboard, but Grand Island was in command from the opening kick off.
Despite carrying a 1-3 record into Thursday, the Islanders imposed their will on the Tigers (2-4) with two goals in the first 11 minutes.
The lead inflated to four by halftime, the last of which came via a whiff by a Hastings defender on a clearing attempt. Javier Baide scooped and scored like the end zone was in front of him.
“At halftime, we talked to them and said: ‘Let’s refocus.’ “ said Hastings coach Chris Pedroza. “We told them to go in there and attack and see what happens in the first 10 or 15 minutes. Luckily we were able to put one in the back of the net.”
Hastings’ Hector Gomez scored for the Tigers in the 47th minute, which cut the lead to 4-1.
That score held for 23 minutes before the Islanders tacked on their final two tallies.
Scoring goals for the Islanders were Jalen Jensen, Baide, Hector Estrada, Giovanni Amaya and Johnny Pedroza (2).
“Prior to (Thursday), we’d only scored once in the run of play,” said GISH coach Jeremy Jensen, whose team picked up its first win Monday in OT after an 0-3 start.
Hastings dropped its second straight after losing to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.