Sammy Schmidt’s walk-off double was the 25th hit of the day for Hastings High’s softball team. It finalized the 9-1 result in the nightcap of the Tigers’ doubleheader with Grand Island Senior High and improved the team’s record to 5-0.
Schmidt drove in McKinsey Long and Emma Synek during a bases-loaded situation and capped a textbook offensive day for the 2020 Class B runners-up.
In total, the Tigers outscored the Class A Islanders 21-3 in the two-game sweep.
“We’ve just been scoring a lot of runs, which is good to see,” said HHS coach Ashley Speak. “We made a lot of adjustments early, which is something I don’t think we did very well last year.”
Kaelan Schultz appears to need no adjusting from her performance on Tuesday.
Schultz finished game one — a 12-2 victory for the Tigers — 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a double. She also drew the walk that activated the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth.
Faith Molina smashed a three-run home run in the first inning of game one to blow things open.
The Tigers rolled from there.
“We’re putting some hard balls into play, so that’s positive to see this early in the season,” Speak said.
Molina earned the win with three scoreless innings in the circle while she struck out seven and walked just one batter.
Game two was more of a ballgame, at least for two innings. GI answered Hastings’ initial run with one of its own, but the Tigers ran off with a three-run third and another three runs in the fifth.
KK Laux went 3-for-3 from the leadoff spot and scored a pair of runs. Schmidt drove in three and Schultz two. Synek in the nine spot was 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Peytin Hudson needed just 57 pitches through five innings to dance through the Islander lineup and earn a victory.
Hastings scored 29 runs in two weekend victories over Beatrice and Norris following its first win of the year over Northwest, which ended 9-8 in extra innings.
All cylinders are clicking early in the year for the Tigers, who are motivated to reach the Class B final again in October.
“I just think we have so much flexibility in our lineup,” Speak said. “We’re really just trying to find the top 10 hitters and I think that can change day to day and week to week.”
Game one
GI......................000 2xx x — 2 3 1
HAS..............614 1xx x — 12 14 1
W — Faith Molina. L — Braelyn Sindelar.
2B — H, KK Laux, Mac Long, Kaelan Schultz.
HR — H, Molina, Schultz 2. G, Ava Dunning.
Game two
GI......................010 00x x — 1 5 2
HAS.................123 03x x — 9 11 2
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Adriana Cabello.
2B — G, Brianne Lawler. H, KK Laux, Sammy Schmidt, Kaelan Schultz.