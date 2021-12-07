There was quite the commotion at the Pastime Lanes bowling alley on Tuesday, and it wasn’t only from the pins exploding at the end of the lane. A solid crowd surrounded the six lanes at the end of the alley, watching as their Hastings girls and boys bowling squads began a new era for Tiger athletics; HHS hosted Southern Valley in its first dual as an official varsity sport.
And the Tigers gave the home crowd plenty to cheer for, as both teams cruised past the Eagles. The Hastings boys won 20-1 while the girls came away with a 19-2 victory.
“The girls bowled well, and we’re happy,” said HHS girls coach Kent Rothfuss. “They were excited; we actually had to get them calmed down a little bit. But they all stepped up and bowled well.”
“Everybody’s really excited for this; it’s a historic day, in terms of being our first varsity high school bowling event at Hastings High,” said boys coach Pete Theoharis. “The biggest thing with our guys is just consistency, and we did better (Tuesday) than we have, which is a great sign. We’ve left a lot of spares out on the lanes during practices and so on, so that’s been a big thing we’ve been harping on, just trying to have a little better focus. I thought at points we waned a little bit; game two I didn’t think we did as well overall, but the first game I thought we did a good job coming out. It’s just going to be about that ability to keep that mentality every time coming out.”
All five of the Hastings bowlers outscored all five of Southern Valley’s rollers in game one, with Andrew Matthies and Ethan Crecelius both eclipsing the 200-pin mark, finishing with scores of 203 and 213, respectively. Sweeping the first game earned the Tigers eight points, and they almost were able to duplicate that value in the second game, winning four of the five head-to-head matchups to tally another seven points towards the team total.
Crecelius again had an impressive game, totaling 205 in game two. Between the two games, he tallied 13 strikes and marked in 16 of the 20 frames.
“With Ethan, he’s a competitive kid that plays other sports, so I think he kind of thrives in moments,” said Theoharis. “He knows what it takes to go out and compete in the moment, and I hope that’s something that can feed the other kids, too. I don’t think any moment will be too big for him. He kind of takes it in stride and has a confidence in himself.”
Hastings won the first Baker game — in which all five bowlers rotate through twice to combine for one 10-frame score — which enacted the mercy rule; normally, the Baker games are best two-of-three but Hastings had already built a 20-1 advantage after the first.
After the Tigers swept the first game, Theoharis made a couple lineup changes. One of those changes was subbing in Jordan Norris for game two. Norris bowled a 164, which was the fourth-highest total of the day for either team. The HHS coach said the team’s depth is definitely a strength.
“We have 18 kids out, which is a great number,” Theoharis said. “And there those top 10-12 kids where some of them can be interchanged throughout, which is a great delimma to have. After the first game I thought a couple kids deserved a shot to throw, and one of them, Jordan Norris, really stepped up and did a nice job coming in.”
Theoharis has been around the game since early in his childhood. His parents managed the lanes at Ponderosa Bowl in Hastings, and he said when he wasn’t bowling he was working maintenance on the lanes. Theoharis has also been a very successful softball coach for Hastings High, so he knows the dedication it takes to excel at your craft.
“Having it as a varsity sport, one of those things is developing the attitude of going out and competing, not just on bowling days but in practice, where we’re doing team building stuff and culture stuff outside of bowling,” he said. “Just developing this program like we want to do over time.”
The girls team saw similar success on the lanes. They too swept the first game to take an 8-0 lead over Southern Valley. In that game, Haylie Colwell led the Tigers with a 178. She went on to prove her consistency by shooting another 178 in game two.
“This is her second year; last year was her first year with us (as a club sport). But she really wants to beat me, so she really tries hard,” Rothfuss said with a laugh.
Colwell totaled nine strikes and 15 marks on the day. In game two, Tonya Chaves-Gutierrez actually had the high-game, bowling a 188 — the highest for either team on the day. She got a spare or strike in seven of her final eight frames in game two, including a run of three strikes in a row.
The Tigers cruised to a 164-81 win in the baker competition, again enacting the mercy rule to clinch the dual victory.
Both the boys and girls teams will host their home tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pastime Lanes. Theoharis and Rothfuss are excited to see how their kids handle the tournament style of play after an impressive start to the inaugural varsity season.
“It’ll be interesting; you’ll see teams from all over and you’ll see some really good bowlers. So, how are we going to adapt to that, when we see somebody going pin-for-pin with us or even getting ahead of us and are we going to be able to keep our composure,” Theoharis said. “And it’s going to be a long days; it’s going to be a five, six, seven hour day. It can be exhausting — you’re throwing a lot of balls and you’re trying to keep your focus, and you have to do that over the course of the day.”
Boys
Hastings 20, Southern Valley 1
Game 1 — HHS 793 (Lavon Handler 126, Dante Aulners-Staggs 130, Richard Jarosik 121, Andrew Matthies 203, Ethan Crecelius 213); SV 507 (Elliot Adams 87, Hunter Batl 87, Colby Hunt 112, Braden Holstie 105, Dalton Bergenson 116)
Game 2 — HHS 794 (Jordan Norris 164, Aulners-Staggs 162, Wyatt Carlson 101, Matties 162, Crecelius 205); SV 593 (Adams 98, Batl 89, Hunt 100, Holstie 201, Bergenson 105)
Baker — HHS 188, SV 114
Girls
Hastings 19, Southern Valley 2
Game 1 — HHS 705 (Tanya Chaves-Gutierrez 156, Angel Meyer 138, Dixie Rousseau 119, Winter Martin 114, Haylie Colwell 178); SV 450 Kenzie Kring 102, Liz Meyers 76, Carlyn Stephen 86, Ashley Marcum 104, Alyson Adams 82)
Game 2 — HHS 662 (Chaves-Gutierrez 188, Rousseau 92, Martin 59, Meyer 145, Colwell 178); SV 475 (Kring 110), Meyers 108, Stephen 61, Marcum 74, Adams 122)
Baker — HHS 164, SV 81