SPRINGFIELD — The Hastings boys and girls track teams swept the team titles at Thursday’s Platteview invite. The boys scored 156 points, which was 57 more than the host and second-place Trojans. The girls out-dueled Arlington 110.83 to 97.
Austin Carrera led the boys with two of their four individual golds. Carrera won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. His 9:33.18 in the two-mile is a personal best.
Braydon Power also notched a personal best in the discus, launching 142-feet, 3-inches for first place.
Nolan Studley won at 6-2 in the high jump.
Hannah Satterly had the only solo win for the HHS girls, clinching the 100-meter dash in 13.18 seconds. The Tigers took the top three places in the event and were places 2-4 in the 200, led by Satterly’s 27.38.
The Tiger foursome of Karlie Shoemaker, Addyson Hermes, Josephine Gowen and Kelyn Henry Perlich won the 3,200 relay in 10:47.12.
Boys team scores
1, Hastings 156; 2, Platteview 99; 3, West Point-Beemer 81; 4, Ashland-Greenwood 64; 5, Arlington 53; 6, Ralston 30; 7, Auburn 28; 8, Nebraska City 16
Boys individuals results
Shot put — 1, Engelhard, A-G, 49-8 1/4; 2, Lambert, A-G, 45-9 1/4; 3, Dale, WPB, 44-9 1/2; 4, Schmidt, Has, 43-5 3/4; 5, Beans, Arl, 43-5 1/4; 6, Hultine, Has, 40-7
Discus — 1, Power, Has, 142-3; 2, Quinn, Arl, 141-3; 3, Dale, WPB, 131-7; 4, Lambert, A-G, 131-2; 5, Brussen, P, 130-8; 6, Gerrish, Arl, 127-0
Pole vault — 1, Jacobson, WPB, 13-6; 2, Perry, Aub, 12-0; 3, Davis, P, 11-6; 4, Beetison, A-G, 11-6; 5, Doggett, WPB, 10-6; 6, Satterly, Has, 10-0
High jump — 1, Studley, Has, 6-2; 2, Adams, P, 6-0; 3, Ablott, Has, 6-0; 4, Campbell, Has, 5-8; 5, Beetison, A-G, 5-8; 6, Daly, P, 5-8
Long jump — 1, Hubbard, R, 20-7 1/4; 2, Fritch, NC, 20-0 3/4; 3, Weddle, WPB, 19-11 1/2; 4, Tagel, P, 19-10 11/2; 5, Foust, Arl, 19-6 1/2; 6, Meyer, WPB, 19-0 1/4
Triple jump — 1, Koger, Arl, 39-9 1/2; 2, J. Block, Has, 39-7 1/4; 2, O’Connell, Has, 39-4 1/4; 4, Dutton-Burtin, R, 38-6 3/4; 5,, Attiogbe, R, 37-9 1/2; 6, Brockmann, WPB, 36-9
100 — 1, Kuhl, P, 10.95; 2, Upton, A-G, 11.32; 3, Buhlke, Has, 11.53; 4, Tagel, P, 11.58; 5, Weddle, WPB, 11.58; 6, Pruitt, Has, 11.61
200 – 1, Upton, A-G, 23.13; 2, Buhlke, Has, 23.33; 3, Pruitt, Has, 23.711; 4, Nonneman, Has, 23.90; 5, Hare, R, 23.97; 6, Bills, P, 24.12
400 — 1, Stewart, P, 50.70; 2, Brockmann, WPB, 55.08; 3, Alexander, P, 55.73; 4, Sjulin, NC, 55.74; 5, Moody, Aub, 56.01; 6, Dunsford, A, 56.82
800 — 1, Franzluebbers, Arl, 2:05.67; 2, C. Block, Has, 2:06.23; 3, Chojolan, Has, 2:07.10; 4, Brooks, Has, 2:07.34; 5, Dierking, P, 2:09.99; 6, Neujahr, P, 2:10.47
1,600 — 1, Carrera, Has, 4:38.95; 2, Raszler, P, 4:42.93; 3, Ceron Millan, Has, 4:43.05; 4, Struss, Has, 4:44.54; 5, Flesner, Arl, 4:49.46; 6, Rico, NC, 4:55.70
3,200 — 1, Carrera, Has, 9:33.18; 2, Raszler, P, 10:04.61; 3, Struss, Has, 10:12.62; 4, May, Arl, 10:25.39; 5, Rico, NC, 10:42.89; 6, Albers, Has, 10:45.65
110 hurdles — 1, Shriver, Aub, 16.07; 2, Buettenback, R, 16.29; 3, Ramirez, WPB, 16.66; 4, Studley, Has, 16.68; 5, Robertson, WPB, 17.12; 6, Doggett, WPB, 17.52
300 hurdles — 1, Ramirez, WPB, 43.58; 2, Spears, A-G, 44.33; 3, Shriver, Aub, 45.49; 4, Doggett, WPB, 45.67; 5, Robertson, WPB, 45.80; 6, Ress-Conkey, R, 45.98
400 relay — 1, Platteview 43.54; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Pruitt, Nonneman, Buhlke) 44.96; 3, West Point-Beemer 45.23; 3, Ashland-Greenwood 45.93; 5, Ralston 46.29; 6, Nebraska City 48.10
1,600 relay — 1, Platteview 3:35.95; 2, Hastings (C. Block, Campbell, Brooks, Studley) 3:38.50; 3, West Point-Beemer 3:39.49; 4, Arlington 3:41.65; 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3:45.87; 6, Auburn 3:48.14
3,200 relay — 1, Arlington 8:51.66; 2, Platteview 8:56.94; 3, Hastings (Ceron Millan, Vuong, Robinson, Tackwell) 8:57.97; 4, Ashland-Greenwood 9:18.45; 5, West Point-Beemer 10:18.44; 6, Ralston 10:23.69
Girls team scores
1, Hastings 110.83; 2, Arlington 97; 3, Platteview 84; 4, West Point-Beemer 75.83; 5, Ashland-Greenwood 68.33; 6, Auburn 44; 7, Nebraska City 26; 8, Ralston 19
Girls individuals results
Shot put — 1, Paasch, WPB, 38-6 1/2; 2, Anderson, WPB, 37-6 1/2; 3, Robinson, Arl, 36-5 3/4; 4, Arp, Arl, 34-3; 5, Howard, A-G, 33-9; 6, Riecken, A-G, 32-4
Discus — 1, Arp, Arl, 130-4; 2, Godsey, NC, 108-3; 3, Karschner, P, 105-9; 4, Trumble, P, 103-6; 5, Wagner, R, 102-8; 6, Anderson, WPB, 101-11
Pole vault — 1, Knief, P, 8-6; 2, Wollberg, Arl, 8-6; 3, Pike, A-G, 8-0; 4, Vukov, R, 7-6; 5, Kirchmann, Arl, 7-0; 6, Hughes, WPB, 6-6; 6, Milburn, A-G, 6-6; 6, Beckby, Has, 6-6
High jump — 1, Gerdes, A-G, 5-3; 2, Roseland, P, 5-0; 3, Glathar, Aub, 4-10; 3, Kaup 4-10; 5, Flesner, Arl, 4-8; 6, Drake, Has, 4-6; 6, Bergstrom, WPB, 4-6
Long jump — 1, Green, Arl, 17-2; 2, Sargent, A-G, 15-8; 3, Snodgrass, WPB, 15-3 1/2; 4, O’Daniel, Arl, 15-1 3/4; 5, Laughlin, A-G, 14-11; 6, Czech, P, 14-8 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Snodgrass, WPB, 32-11; 2, Kendall, Has, 32-6; 3, Wolf, Arl, 31-4 1/2; 4, Stehlik, P, 30-11 3/4; 5, Vukov, R, 30-6 3/4; 6, Hughes, WPB, 30-6 1/4
100 — 1, H. Satterly, Has, 13.18; 2, Tubbs, Has, 13.42; 3, Nollette, Has, 13.43; 4, Nelson, P, 13..64; 5, Sargent, A-G, 13.67; 6, Hartman, P, 13.86
200 – 1, Derby, P, 26.57; 2, H. Satterly, Has, 27.38; 3, Nollette, Has, 27.59; 4, Tubbs, Has, 27.63; 5, Stanley, Aub, 27.73; 6, Gerdes, A-G, 28.18
400 — 1, Stehlik, P, 1:04.58; 2, Stanley, Aub, 1:05.64; 3, Wollberg, Arl, 1:06.33; 4, Maddox, Aub, 1:07.06; 5, Snodgrass, WPB, 1:07.13; 6, Beckby, Has, 1:07.13
800 — 1, Green, Arl, 2:21.29; 2, Stewart, P, 2:29.31; 3, Henry Perlich, Has, 2:32.86; 4, Harrah, NC, 2:33.55; 5, Lawrence, P, 2:35.44; 6, Thomas, Aub, 2:36.54
1,600— 1, O’Daniel, Arl, 5:29.54; 2, Billings, Aub, 5:33.44; 3, Henry Perlich, Has, 5:51.54; 4, Shoemaker, Has, 6:00.24; 5, Lawrence, P, 6:10.84; 6, Aerni, R, 6:13.14
3,200 — 1, Stewart, P, 12:33.91; 2, Benson, Has, 12:45.10; 3, Mick, Has, 13:28.33; 4, Laux, Has, 13:32.51; 4, Sanchez, WPB, 13:46.63; 6, Meyer, NC, 13:54.72
100 hurdles — 1, Laughlin, A-G, 15.50; 2, Hunke, WPB, 15.87; 3, Darnell, Aub, 15.97; 4, Denniston, NC, 16.91; 5, Beranek, A-G, 17.98; 6, Flesner, Arl, 18.09
300 hurdles — 1, Hunke, WPB, 47.04; 2, Darnell, Aub, 47.04; 3, Laughlin, A-G, 49.04; 4, Denniston, NC, 51.43; 5, Beranek, A-G, 53.45; 6, Gowen, Has, 53.96
400 relay — 1, Ashland-Greenwood 52.15; 2, Hastings (Tubbs, Nollette, Kendall, H. Satterly) 52.16; 3, Ralston 53.88; 4, Nebraska City 56.48; 5, West Point-Beemer 57.88
1,600 relay — 1, Arlington 4:18.70; 2, West Point-Beemer 4:20.34; 3, Hastings (Katzberg, A. Satterly, Hermes, Beckby) 4:25.79; 4, Platteview 4:31.80; 5, Auburn 4:31.85; 6, Nebraska City 4:50.84
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Shoemaker, Hermes, Gowen, Henry Perlich) 10:47.12; 2, Arlington 11:26.67; 3, Ashland-Greenwood 11:31.93; 4, Ralston 12:35.62; 5, West Point-Beemer 13:07.87
Prep baseball
Adams Central 20-17, Maxwell/North Platte St. Pat’s 2-5
NORTH PLATTE — Class C No. 5 Adams Central improved to 6-2 on the season with Thursday’s sweep of Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick’s.
The Patriots out-hit MSP 18-2 in the opener and slugged a pair of home runs and six doubles. A nine-run inning in the third helped break the game open after a 2-2 first.
Nick Conant finished 4-for-4 with three doubles and scored a pair of runs.
Jaxen Gangwish and Hyatt Collins both left the yard.
Joe Peshek drove in a team-high four runs in a 3-for-4 effort and earned the win on the mound with 3 1/3 innings and five strikeouts.
The Patriot bats stayed hot in the nightcap with 15 more — six for extra bases.
Two of Jack Sughroue’s three hits were doubles. Jaron Johnson roped a triple and drove in three runs on the day.
Conant doubled, too, as part of a three-hit day and scored three runs.
Brendon Ground earned the winning decision with 3 1/3 innings in relief of Conant. Ground, who also had a double and three RBI on offense, struck out seven MSP hitters.
Game one
AC....................219 53x x — 20 18 2
MSP......................200 00x x — 2 2 4
W — Peshek. L — Robinson.
2B — AC, Ground, Peshek, Conant 3, Dierks.
3B — AC, Peshek.
HR — AC, Gangwish, Collins.
Game two
AC (6-2)............273 50x x — 17 15 4
MSP (4-4).............113 00x x — 5 5 2
W — Ground. L — Messersmith.
2B — MSP, Robinson. AC, Ground, Sughroue 2, Conant, Teichmeier.
3B — AC, Johnson.