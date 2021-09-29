Tuesday marked the second time this season that the Hastings High and Columbus matched on the volleyball court. The teams met back on Aug. 28 in what was the second game of the season for the Tigers, and the Discoverers won two sets to one.
“I thought tonight that we would be a little bit more evenly matched, I knew we would have to earn every point and limit our errors but I thought it would be closer,” HHS coach Allison Soucie said. “I think both teams have improved and our girls have really adjusted to what I want to do on defense, we just didn’t show it tonight.”
The Discovers made quick work of the Tigers winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-16 and 25-13.
Before the match began, HHS honored its seniors.
“It was a great night to showcase our seniors, despite the loss, because they do so much for this team every day,” said Soucie. “They have really embraced the change of a new coach in their final season and have showed up and worked hard every day. It might not have been always what they wanted to do, but they have never second-guessed me. They just keep plugging away, trying to make this team better.”
The Tigers (10-12) jumped out to a 7-5 lead in set one with senior Camaron Pfeifer connecting with fellow senior Madalynn Hilgendorf. But the Discoverers went on a 12-1 run midway through set one to take an 11-8 lead. And with back to back ace serves from senior Logan Kapels, the Discoverers won the set 25-18.
In set number two the Discoverers built a 9-1 lead, getting four kills from junior Ellie Thompson. Junior Charli Coil found an open spot in the middle of the court for the Tigers to break the opening run. Senior Karsyn Cress got an ace serve and Hilgendorf added two more kills for the Tigers, but they couldn’t overcome the early deficit and dropped set two 16-25.
The Tigers went point for point to start the third set, getting two kills from junior Elianna Robbins. The Discoverers then went on another long run with three more kills from Thompson. Hilgendorf fired back nailing two kills of her own for the Tigers as they cut the lead to five points.
Up 16-11, the Discoverers dominated the net down the stretch and got six late kills — four from sophomore Addison Johnson and two more from Thompson — to win 25-13.
“We couldn’t get into a flow tonight, we were second-guessing ourselves and were a little hesitant and didn’t pursue the ball like we always talk about,” concluded Soucie. “There were some bits and pieces of some really great things and a lot of long rallies we just couldn’t bring it all together. Columbus hit the ball really well and they played a great game.”