The Hastings volleyball team knew it had a tough task in front of it Thursday, when it hosted Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North. But the Tigers relied on their strength — their defense — to force the Wolves to earn the win in the Jungle. 

HHS extended rallies throughout the match, as the back row picked up one huge dig after another. But the reigning runner-up Wolves showed patience during those long rallies, more often than not converting them into points for the away team. Elkhorn North recorded the sweep 25-9, 25-10, 25-20 to improve to 8-1 on the year, while Hastings fell to 2-2.

