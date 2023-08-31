The Hastings volleyball team knew it had a tough task in front of it Thursday, when it hosted Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North. But the Tigers relied on their strength — their defense — to force the Wolves to earn the win in the Jungle.
HHS extended rallies throughout the match, as the back row picked up one huge dig after another. But the reigning runner-up Wolves showed patience during those long rallies, more often than not converting them into points for the away team. Elkhorn North recorded the sweep 25-9, 25-10, 25-20 to improve to 8-1 on the year, while Hastings fell to 2-2.
"We know they're good...so we were really focusing on what we can do on our side," said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. "I told them that our defense is phenomenal and we have to let it work."
The Tigers held their ground for the first half of each set, but big runs in the opening two frames propelled the Wolves to big wins. But in the third, the Tigers found a spark from their defense. Hastings ability to keep rallies going allowed its hitters to be more aggressive and swing away.
"Our defense is great. They're just really good at reading the hitting, and they also mesh well with each other," the HHS coach said. "They trust each other, and that's the biggest thing...When our defense can be scrappy and pick up those big hits, it takes pressure off of us and we can set up our offense."
Elkhorn North used its size advantage early and often, with Reagan Wallraff leading the way. The freshman racked up eight kills and three blocks in the first set alone, en route to a match-high 16 kills.
Three other Wolves — Reese Booth, Shay Heaney, and Ava Spies — each finished the match with seven kills. Booth also tallied 30 assists.
Carlie Beckby led Hastings with seven kills while Mary Howie tallied 16 assists.
Hastings will be back in action Saturday when it will compete in the Lexington invite. Soucie said it was good for her team to show what it can do against one of the state's best.
"The last two years we've gotten second (at the invite) and I think we have the capabilities of getting there and taking the tournament," she said. "We see St. Paul first, and that's going to be our biggest competition. I told the girls to use (Thursday's game) to prepare them for this weekend and the future.
"If we can keep playing well (defensively) and keep working on what we need to do offensively, it's going to set us up for a good season."
Elkhorn North (8-1).....25 25 25
Hastings (2-2)............9 10 20
Elkhorn North (kills-aces-blocks)
Reese Booth 7-1-0, Reagan Wallraff 16-0-3, Shay Heaney 7-0-1, Delaney Briganti 3-0-0, Ava Thompson 1-0-0, Ava Spies 7-1-0, Haylee Wolf 0-0-0, Hayden Booth 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Huff 2-0-0, Lindsey Hrbek 1-0-0. Totals: 44-3-4.
Assists — R. Booth 30, H. Booth 2, Wolf 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Paige Engel 3-0-0, Kori Curtis 4-0-0, Mary Howie 0-0-0, Carlie Beckby 7-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-2-0, Trinity Piersee 1-0-0, Lexi Benson 0-1-0, Addyson Hermes 1-0-1, Sophie Jarmer 0-1-0, Zoie Turman 1-0-0. Totals: 17-4-1.
Assists — Howie 16, Curtis 1.