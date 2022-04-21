In a very windy Tri-City boys’ and girls’ matchup, it was Grand Island Northwest controlling the pace and having strong second half performances during Hastings High’s senior night at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field on Thursday evening.
The Northwest girls would take the match 6-0, whereas the boy’s side saw a 6-1 victory also in favor of the Vikings.
The Tigers celebrated their 13 seniors between both games.
“They’re a huge part of my team,” said Hastings girls coach Missy Everson about her seniors. “I’ve coached most of them as eight-graders for five years. They’re very special to me. They’re a special group.”
Boys head coach Chris Pedroza also had kind words for his sole senior, Cesar Guzman.
“We are very, very fortunate to have him,” Pedroza said. “He’s been battling with physical issues, but his heart is in (soccer). His work ethic is where it needs to be. He’s a role model in that case for the rest of the players.
Prior to the celebration, the girl’s teams took the pitch in a highly anticipated match-up between two good teams that know each other well in Class B competition.
It was not until the 20th minute that the scoreless tie was broken, with Northwest’s junior Lexie Lilienthal getting a shot just over the reach of Hastings sophomore Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero in net.
At the half, Hastings made some adjustments.
“We were kind of sitting back and letting them control the game, so I made a couple of changes,” Everson said.
Unfortunately for Hastings, there was a tough battle ahead in the second half, as Northwest would score five times.
The Vikings received goals from freshmen Evelyn Poland (46th minute), Evie Keller (48th minute), Lupe Sanchez (62nd and 67th minutes), and senior Alexis Julesgard (78th minute).
Leading the offense for Hastings was junior Nizel Espinoza Nunez, who tallied two shots. For Northwest, it was Sanchez leading the way with two of the Vikings’ goals.
Boys; Northwest 6, Hastings 1
On the boys’ side, it was much the same as the girls, with Northwest junior Peyton Atwood scoring an early sixth-minute goal for the only score of the first half.
Second-half action saw a fierce attacking Northwest team get two goals in the 44th and 45th minutes to go ahead 3-0.
Northwest would again score two quick goals in the 58th and 60th minutes to pad their lead to 5-0.
Hastings sophomore Josh Soliz broke up the scoring for Northwest and gave Hastings its only goal of the game in the 62nd minute.
Atwood would score his fourth goal of the game in the 74th minute for the 6-1 lead and eventual victory for Northwest.
The Tigers take the pitch one final time for the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Columbus to play the Scotus Shamrocks.