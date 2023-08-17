GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High opened its season with a statement victory.
The Class B No. 8-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Tigers built a 6-2 lead after five innings and held on for a 7-6 victory over No. 4 Northwest in the season opener for both teams at Veterans Athletic Complex. The Vikings are the defending Class B state champions.
“It was a quality team win,” first-year Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. “We definitely put together a lot of quality at-bats and made plays, defensively. I just thought that everything came together today. It took everybody.”
Pyper Witte (2-for-4 with a RBI) and Emily Kratzer (2-for-3) led Hastings’ nine-hit attack. Emma Landgren and Makenzie Nollette both added a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers (1-0).
“We executed up and down the lineup with our hitting, our bunts and our situational hitting and then we stole bases when we needed to,” Marquardt said. “We have five returners and I figured we would need to rely on them for most of our hits, but some of the girls who were new to getting starts really stepped up in different situations.
“Maybe it was just a bunt or getting runners over on a hit and run, but they found ways to contribute and that’s what we need from the new girls on this team.”
Madi Wenzl battled for the win in the circle, hurling a 123-pitch complete game. The junior right-hander struck out six, walked one and scattered 11 hits, while allowing five earned runs.
Wenzl caused Northwest (0-1) to strand six runners on base. That included the bottom of the seventh inning when the Vikings had the tying run at third base, but Wenzl responded with a strikeout and induced a groundout to first to end the game.
“Sometimes, Madi told me what she thought she needed to throw and we stepped back for the ride and let her do it,” Marquardt said. “You kind of like to see that, especially from a junior pitcher, having that confidence and looking at the scouting report and saying, ‘This is what we need to do,’ and you trust her.”
Reyse Zobel led Northwest, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI singles, while Kyra Ray also had three hits, including a double, for the Vikings. Marquardt said Wenzl did a good job of not giving in to Zobel, who had nine extra-base hits, including six home runs, last season.
“We had a game plan that if we gave up a single to Zobel, it wasn’t the end of the day,” Marquardt said. “We were going to nibble, nibble and if we got behind, we were going to walk her. We didn’t want to give her anything to hit for doubles, triples or home runs, so I thought Madi executed extremely well against Zobel tonight, knowing she could change the game at any minute.”
Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said his team gave the Tigers too many extra outs. The Vikings committed three errors and struggled at times with bunt coverage.
“Errors will kill you every time. When you have that many errors against a good team like that, it’s hard to come back from that because they are a good hitting ball club,” Sadd said. “We should be winning ballgames at any level when you score six runs.”
Hastings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Landgren’s RBI groundout drove home leadoff batter Brooke Ochsner. The Tigers broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run third inning on Landgren’s RBI fielder’s choice and a two-run single by Nollette.
HHS extended its lead to 6-2 as Hadyn Laux’s RBI groundout plated Kratzer in the fourth and Nollette scored after a Wenzl single in the fifth. Northwest got back into the game on a three-run homer by Laiken Dorsey in the sixth.
The Tigers scored what proved to be the deciding run in the top of the seventh. Landgren led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fly out to right field and scored when Witte grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Marquardt said beating Northwest was a great way to start the season, but emphasized that it was just that — a start.
“It was nice to come out and get a big win — a statement win — but I want to see the continued growth from this team,” Marquardt said. “The season isn’t going to be about this win today. Beating (Northwest) was nice, but we want to be able to beat them if we play again in a district. We want to be peaking at the right time.”
HAS (1-0)..........103 110 1 — 7 9 2
GINW (0-1).....101 003 1 — 6 11 3
W — Madi Wenzl. L — Kylie Caspersen.
2B — NW, Ray.
HR — NW, Dorsey.