GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High got a good look at the top softball teams in Class B Saturday, including itself.
The Tigers, ranked seventh in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason poll after finishing as state runner-up for the second straight season, were one of four top 10 teams featured at Veterans Sports Complex in Grand Island.
The others: No. 1 Northwest; No. 4 Beatrice; and No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Saturday easily could have been a preview of the state semifinals set to be played in a little less than two months at Smith Softball Complex.
But there’s much softball to be played.
Hastings beat the preseason favorite Vikings in Thursday’s season opener thanks to a five-RBI, multi-home run game from Sammy Schmidt and a two-hit gem by Alyssa Breckner.
Both played their part again in the Tigers’ 7-4 victory over Skutt on Saturday. It’s the second time Hastings has beaten the SkyHawks in the regular season in three years.
But both teams look much different than the last time HHS won over the twice defending Class B champ.
Schmidt, a senior committed to Nebraska-Omaha, is one of few mainstays and her start Saturday wasn’t ideal in the field.
Uncharacteristically she made back-to-back errors in centerfield in the top of the first inning, which allowed Skutt to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Bianca Calabretto opened the SkyHawks scoring with a two-run single after they loaded the bases on a single, double and walk with one out.
Schmidt, though, redeemed herself by crushing a 1-0 fastball 250-feet to right field in the bottom half of the inning.
Hastings then tied the game in the third on a rally started by catcher Carlie Muhlbach, who was one of three Tigers to record two hits in the game.
Muhlbach poked a single to right field that cut the Skutt lead to one run. Macie Wolever and Schmidt both scored after the low liner skipped past the diving fielder.
Courtesy runner Hadyn Laux scored on a passed ball to knot the score at 4-4.
The Tigers gained the lead for good in the fourth after Muhlbach drew a walk with the bases loaded on a payoff pitch. They added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on a single by Emma Landgren before she came home on a passed ball.
Breckner, who battled a tight strike zone all game, didn’t have her best stuff but spun through numerous threats in a 120-pitch complete game — her second straight to start the year.
The senior walked five but fanned six. Skutt didn’t score after the first inning despite putting nine runners on.
Perhaps her biggest shut down inning came in the fourth, after Hastings had tied it.
Kaitlin Foral roped a leadoff double and Riece Kahler singled to put SkyHawks on first and third. But the momentum was quickly wiped away as Eleanor Oliver turned an unassisted double play at first base and then Breckner struck out Lauren Spizzirri.
The next inning Hastings led, and Wolever erased another potentially dangerous situation for the Tigers when she got the lead runner on a back-hander in the six hole and turned an unassisted double play with a reaching grab up the middle.
Hastings wasn’t so lucky against Beatrice in the afternoon. The Tigers rested Breckner, their clear No. 1 pitcher, with many innings waiting down the the road.
Depth behind Breckner, who patiently waited behind Faith Molina and Peytin Hudson as a junior last season, is lacking.
Sophomore Madi Wenzl and freshman Brooke Ochsner are the other two options for the Tigers. The Lady Orange knocked them for 14 runs on 10 hits in five innings in their first varsity outings.
Wenzl was tagged with the losing decision. She held Beatrice to three runs in the first two innings, but issued six walks on 73 pitches in that span.
Ochsner walked only one, but didn’t receive much help from her defense. Two of the six runs charged to her were earned during a five-error outing by the Tigers.
The Hastings offense also sputtered against the combination of Beatrice’s Layla Boyko and Ketty Rupprecht.
Schmidt had two of the team’s four hits and drove in Breckner and Wolever in the fourth with a double to left-center.
The Tigers play again at Grand Island Senior High on Tuesday.
Skutt dropped to 0-3 on the year, suffering a 16-8 loss to Northwest in the second game of the double dual. The SkyHawks trailed 8-0 but climbed back to tie it in the third, which included a game-tying grand slam by Riece Kahler.
Northwest (3-1) ended the day 2-0, opening with a 2-0 win over Beatrice.
Skutt (0-3).........400 000 0 — 4 8 3
Hastings............103 102 x — 7 7 2
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Izzy DiMari.
2B — S, Kaitlin Foral 2.
HR — H, Sammy Schmidt.
Beatrice (3-1)...............217 04x x — 14 10 1
Hastings (2-1)..................000 30x x — 3 4 5
W — Layla Boyko. L — Madi Wenzl.
2B — B, Avery Bernard, Mary Ellen Zupata, Abbie Hoffman. H, Schmidt.