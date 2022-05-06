CENTRAL CITY — Blake Marquardt was serious when he told his Hastings High baseball team it just had to be one run better than the opponent.
But he didn’t want that to be the Tigers’ complete mentality.
Yet, the head coach saw that attitude play out in Friday’s opening round of the Class B, District 3 tournament.
“It’s not always pretty and it’s not always your best baseball, but as long as you find a way to win in the postseason, I guess that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” Marquardt said after Hastings’ 7-3 win over Raymond Central at Kernel Field in Central City.
There were miscommunications and mental mistakes, but attached to those were a win. And with it a second shot at top-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-1) Saturday morning.
To get to the B-3 semifinals, though, the Tigers (9-13) had to rely heavily on Luke Brooks, who led the team offensively with a pair of hits and struck out six Mustangs in as many innings.
“We knew he could keep us in the game,” Marquardt said. “He looked good early and just didn’t look as sharp late.”
Brooks held the Mustangs (6-9) to one unearned run through the first five frames, but was charged with two earned runs in the sixth after issuing a lead off walk followed by a one-out double and finally a two-out infield single on a payoff pitch.
By pitch count, he was eligible to at least start the seventh, but Marquardt turned instead to Landon Hinrichs to close it out.
The coach said Brooks’ sixth inning at bat showed where he was at mentally, and it was time to pull him.
Brooks skied what he thought was a foul pop up behind home plate, but it drifted into fair territory and the Tiger hadn’t left the box and was thrown out.
“At that point, his mind was not right to complete the game and we had to move on,” Marquardt said.
No harm done. Hinrichs induced three groundouts to secure the win.
It also saved closer Markus Miller from being thrown into the fire.
The Tigers will need as many arms as they have to get through the next two rounds.
Brooks is the only ineligible pitcher, but Hastings will still need his bat, which produced two runs Friday.
Brooks doubled and scored in the first inning on Chance Vertin’s two-out single, then drove in a pair in the second to put Hastings up 4-1.
His two-run single proved to be a saving grace for the Tigers after a failed safety squeeze. Evan Rust laid it down, but Hinrichs, who was pinch running for catcher Calub Clark, didn’t try for home on the play.
“Guy on third didn’t read it right and those are the situations you’re talking about,” Marquardt said. “You had the team at-bat, he did his job, but the runner didn’t do his job.”
The Tigers extended the lead in the fifth with three runs, taking advantage of a walk, a pair of hit batsmen, and a Mustang error.
Marquardt said a tougher task awaits Saturday with the host Kernels, who beat the Tigers 3-0 in late March.
CC/F/C is rested and has the luxury of playing just two games instead of three.
Hastings will start Daeton Espino, who Marquardt described as a “gamer.”
“Last time we threw LeBar, so this will be a different look for them,” Marquardt said. “We’re going to see one of their top two (pitchers)... We’ve got a lineup that can hit against them, but we’ve got to keep them to three runs again.”
RC (6-9)..................010 002 0 — 3 4 1
HHS (9-13)..............220 030 X — 7 7 1
W — Luke Brooks. L — Colby Den Hartog.
2B — H, Brooks, Naz Robinson. RC, Josh Masek.