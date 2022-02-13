Hastings High’s brand of high-energy basketball kept the Tigers in the game against Elkhorn High on Saturday. But the Antlers took charge and toppled the Tigers 54-38.
The game marked the Tiger boys’ final home appearance of the season. It also signified the last time that HHS’ seniors Brayden Schram and Connor Riley would play in front of The Jungle Gym fans.
Hastings ends its regular season at York on Thursday.
“We owed it to them to play as hard as we could,” said Tiger assistant coach Kobey Simons about the team’s only two seniors. “We pride ourselves in bringing energy every day, having a winning culture.”
Elkhorn’s second-half scoring power became too much to overcome, as did its 1-3–1 zone defense.
The first half saw the Tigers play toe-to-toe with the Class B No. 8 Antlers. Some of the Tiger faithful might have been envisioning an upset victory.
The first quarter witnessed nine lead changes. Elkhorn finalized the period with a 13-10 scoring edge.
The Antlers opened a seven-point gap late in the second quarter. But Hastings trimmed it to 23-22. The Tigers’ run came from Aaron Nonneman’s back-to-back treys and Braydon Power’s layup just before halftime.
Hastings entered the third quarter with the same tenacity they showed in the first two quarters.
Jackson Block got Hastings going with a trey, putting HHS ahead 25-23 with almost all the second half remaining.
Power regained a two-point Tiger lead when he banked in a layup midway into the third quarter.
Elkhorn wouldn’t stand for it any longer. The Antlers started owning the game, thanks to their 10-0 scoring outburst that led to a nine-point Antler lead going into the fourth quarter.
“The first half we were hitting shots,” Simons said. “The second half (Elkhorn) adjusted to our game plan. That made it more difficult offensively for us.”
Elkhorn stayed in its zone defense the entire way. Hastings scored only 16 points after halftime.
“If you are not hitting your shots, that 1-3-1 can be dangerous,” Simons said. “(Elkhorn) really sat back in it. It caused problems for us because we don’t really have size in our front court.”
Nonneman paced the Tigers’ scoring with 12 points. He sank three field goals from three-point land. Jackson Block tallied eight points, including a pair of treys. Schram also sank two treys along with two free throws for an eight-point night.
Three Elkhorn players scored in double figures.
Ethan Yungtum, at 6-foot-5, closed with 17. Colin Comstock, a 6-2 player, registered 14 points. Dane Petersen, the Antlers’ 6-6 center, contributed 13.
Most of Elkhorn’s points came from close range, as the Tigers could not match the Antler’s size.
“Their bigs worked really well together.,” Simons said. “They just know when to feed each other, knowing to do all those good things. They are definitely hard to guard and have length.”
Thursday's game will give the Tigers the opportunity to tangle with another top 10 opponent. The Dukes are rated No. 10 in Class B.
“We can win this game if we stick together, playing four quarters as hard as we can and string together four quarters,” Simons said.
Elkhorn (11-8)...................13 10 14 17 — 54
Hastings (6-14)....................10 12 6 10 — 38
Elkhorn (54)
Colin Comstock 14, Luke Howard 3, Dylan Bertucci 2, Axel Prince 3, Ethan Yungtum 17, Dane Petersen 13, Cole Petersen 2.
Hastings (38)
Aaron Nonneman 12, Trevor Campbell 2, Jackson Block 8, Brayden Schram 8, Connor Riley 2, Braydon Power 6.