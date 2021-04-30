Tuesday’s regular season finale was yet another difficult loss for the Hastings High boys soccer team in what has been a frustrating year.
The Tigers, who have won just once in 12 tries this season, lacked a persistent scoring presence early in the year. The team repeatedly surrendered tons more shots than it had taken and it showed in the scoring column.
Hastings found the net only twice in its first six games, but since, there has only been one game the Tigers haven’t netted at least one goal. Unfortunately, more opponents’ shots have still gone in in five of those six games.
The improved attack, though, has been one of the bright spots in a cloudy season.
But, the Tigers left the last game of the year before the postseason quite banged up.
Brandon Solis, who is in a three-way tie as the team’s leading scorer, may not play in Saturday’s subdistrict tournament game against Aurora (9-7) at Northwest. Solis, a senior, collided with Columbus Scotus’ goalkeeper on Tuesday and landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He was put in a sling following the match.
Numerous other players were limping off the pitch, toting ice bags and sporting ankle wraps on their way to their cars. There may be other absences, as well.
Health will play a big factor in Saturday’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 opening round game. The Tigers, whose only win came against North Platte (7-9) back on April 13, will meet an Aurora team that, by its schedule, is inconsistent.
In their nine wins, the Huskies have scored a combined 22 goals and allowed only six. But in each of their seven losses, the Huskies have been held scoreless.
Just one team Aurora has beaten is over .500, that’s Schuyler (9-6) in the first game of the season. Aurora’s worst loss, a 7-0 defeat, came to No. 2 Lexington on April 22.
The Tigers were expecting rematch with York, which they lost to 4-1 on April 6, but the Duke’s three-game winning streak to end the year propelled them just above Aurora in power points.
Either way, HHS head coach Chris Pedroza anticipates an interesting match.
“The game plan we had before was planning on those injured players that might not be able to play on Saturday,” Pedroza said following Tuesday’s match. “The good thing is we’ve seen all of those teams that we are going to be playing in subdistricts. So, it’ll be a little bit different but it should be a good game.”
The match kicks off at 10 a.m.